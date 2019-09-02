Hong Kong official says ‘elements of terror’ pervade antigovernment protests

“The extent of violence, danger, and destruction have reached very serious conditions,” Lee said. “Radical people have escalated their violent and illegal acts, showing elements of terror.”

Hong Kong authorities had previously rejected a mainland official’s description of “signs of terrorism” in characterizing acts of violence by some protesters. But John Lee, the territory’s secretary for security, changed that stance Monday, as the local government escalated its criticism of the monthslong demonstrations.

HONG KONG — A senior Hong Kong official Monday warned for the first time that “elements of terror” were seen among the city’s prodemocracy protesters, as riot police officers took up positions around schools and spread out across Hong Kong’s subway system after a weekend of demonstrations punctuated by violence and vandalism.

Lee cited increasing violence but offered little further explanation of how officials decided to employ the word “terror.”

His comments followed a weekend of intense protest. Tens of thousands of people defied a police ban and marched through several central neighborhoods on Saturday. Some clashed with riot police officers near the government headquarters, hurling rocks and bricks as officers responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannon.

The police said protesters threw as many as 100 firebombs over the weekend, and displayed one they seized — made from a beer bottle — at a news conference.

Monday was the start of the school year for many students in Hong Kong. Young people made up one of the largest groups of protesters in recent months, and their activism was likely to continue on campus, with strikes and demonstrations planned.

Despite a reasonably quiet day in the city, many students traveling to school Monday passed riot police officers in subway stations and outside schools. It is a rare for officers to be in full riot armor when not responding directly to an active protest, and some students said they found the officers’ presence in peaceful areas intimidating.

“They are standing there and giving off the feeling that they want to catch the ‘black shirts’ and stop students from boycotting class,” said Queena Tung, a 17-year-old student.

Subway service was suspended across large parts of Hong Kong on Saturday evening because of clashes in stations, with three stations remaining closed for much of the next day.

At Prince Edward Station in the Kowloon district, protesters fought with a group of older men. Then, riot police charged into a car and hit four people with batons before dousing them in pepper spray. Their actions were criticized by human rights groups, who said those people were posing no threat.

Police arrested 63 people in the Prince Edward and the Mong Kok subway stations. They included a 13-year-old boy who was arrested with two gasoline bombs, Lee said. In total, 159 people were arrested between Friday and Sunday for suspected offenses including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, and assaulting police officers.

Sixteen people between the ages of 18 and 42 were charged with rioting, John Tse, chief superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, said on Monday. They had been arrested in the Causeway Bay neighborhood Saturday. In total, 1,117 people have been arrested since the protests started in June, he added.

On Sunday, demonstrators rallied outside Hong Kong International Airport, snarling transportation and shutting down train service to the transport hub, forcing travelers to scramble to get to and from the airport and overwhelming the bus system. A nearby subway station was also closed after it was damaged by protesters.

As a result, many protesters were forced to walk for hours to return to the city. Some crammed onto buses, while others were picked up by drivers who had volunteered to help with the exodus. The police waited in some subway stations and ferry terminals, looking for black T-shirts, the unofficial uniform of the protests, and other signs people had joined unauthorized assemblies.

Hong Kong’s chief secretary, Matthew Cheung, the city’s number two official, gave his “strongest condemnation” of this weekend’s protests. “If violence is continuing we must stop it, without further ado. No nonsense,” he said. “Society must go back to normal.”

Lee also criticized members of the public who supported the more extreme protesters.

“Rationalizing or tolerating these serious acts of violence will turn into approving of violence and encouraging violence, making the violence spread, pushing Hong Kong to the brink of malfunctioning,” he said. “Yet in society there are instances where society acquiesces to violence. So I urge Hong Kong civilians to collectively say no to violence, and safeguard Hong Kong’s order and rule of law.”

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, told a group of businesspeople that she would resign if she could, but had no choice in the matter, Reuters reported Monday.

“If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology,” she said, according to a recording obtained by the news agency.

Lam added that she had very little room to maneuver because the political crisis had become an issue of national security and sovereignty during a time of tension between China and the United States. She added that the central government had “absolutely no plan” to deploy the Chinese military in Hong Kong, and that Beijing had set no timetable for resolving the crisis by the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, on Oct. 1.