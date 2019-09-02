Top opposition activists are arrested in Moscow after wave of protests

Sobol, the most prominent of the activists known to have been picked up Monday, has been one of the main public faces of a recent wave of protests, including a peaceful march attended by several thousand people that she led on Saturday through the center of Moscow.

The arrests in Moscow targeted Lyubov Sobol, a 31-year-old lawyer who works for Russia’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, an independent group led by Alexei A. Navalny, another anticorruption campaigner; Nikolai Lyaskin; and Ilya Azar, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta, an independent daily newspaper, and a local councilor.

MOSCOW — A Russian lawyer in the forefront of recent street protests in Moscow was arrested Monday evening in the Russian capital, along with a second opposition activist and an elected local councilor in what appeared to be a sweep by the authorities of protest leaders not already in detention.

Released from provisional arrest after midnight pending a court hearing, Sobol said on her Twitter account that she had been picked up by police officers as she was leaving a store and accused of taking part in an illegal gathering.

Accusing Moscow’s mayor, Sergei S. Sobyanin, of “trying to frighten me with night arrests,” she said, “I am not afraid and will continue to work against corrupt officials, falsifiers, and scoundrels.”

Riot police officers, who cracked down hard on previous protests and detained more than 2,000 people, let Sobol’s march on Saturday proceed unmolested, raising hopes that the Kremlin might be retreating from its often violent stand against organized displays of public dissent.

But Monday’s detentions in connection with the Saturday rally quashed that idea. They made clear that the Kremlin will not tolerate public gatherings before local elections Sunday that have not been approved in advance by the government.

Activists had planned to hold an unauthorized march Tuesday but it was unclear whether it would go ahead.

The recent protests, the biggest display of opposition to President Vladimir Putin since a series of demonstrations in 2012, began last month after election officials barred Sobol and several other opposition candidates from running in an election this coming Sunday for the Moscow City Council.

As the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, she cannot be sentenced to jail under Russian law, which bars the imprisonment of mothers with children under the age of 14. But she has been repeatedly fined and questioned.