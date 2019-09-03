Bangladesh bans cellphone services in Rohingya camps

‘‘The decision has been taken for national security reasons,’’ he said by phone.

Zakir Hossain Khan, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, said they asked the operators to respond to the order within seven days.

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s telecommunications regulatory body has asked operators to shut down cellphone services in sprawling camps in the southeast where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar live, citing a security threat and illegal phone use, an official said Tuesday.

‘‘We have been stunned to see that Rohingya refugees are using mobile phones illegally and we don’t have a clear understanding of the situation,’’ he said.

Advertisement

Asked what sort of security threat the country is facing, Khan said a recent survey in the camps revealed that cellphones are being used there illegally. He said they have reports that people are present there who pose a threat to national security, but would not elaborate.

In recent months, more than 40 Rohingya have been killed amid concerns that some refugees are involved in smuggling illegal drugs from Myanmar. Last month, a ruling party member was killed in the area and police blamed Rohingya for the murder. At least four Rohingya have been killed in recent weeks in what police described as shootouts between suspected Rohingya criminals and law enforcers.

Khan said it was clear that the law is being broken because no one is allowed to obtain a cellphone SIM card without a national identity card or passport, which most refugees don’t have. A Bangladeshi can register a maximum of 15 mobile connections.

Associated Press