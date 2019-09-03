Slovak far-right lawmaker loses seat for racism toward Roma

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A far-right party lawmaker in Slovakia has lost his Parliament seat after the country’s Supreme Court upheld his conviction for racism.

The Slovak Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with a lower court that Milan Mazurek of the People’s Party Our Slovakia made illegal racist comments about the Roma community during a 2016 radio broadcast.

His remarks included talking about a ‘‘Gypsy terror’’ and saying the Roma ‘‘have never done anything for the nation.’’