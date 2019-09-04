Duterte fires prisons chief amid uproar on convicts’ release

MANILA — The Philippine president on Wednesday fired the government’s top prison official amid a public outcry over the release of hundreds of prisoners, including convicted drug traffickers and rapists, under a law rewarding good behavior with shorter jail terms.

President Rodrigo Duterte said that Undersecretary Nicanor Faeldon of the Bureau of Corrections would immediately resign for disobeying Duterte’s order to halt the releases of convicted prisoners under the 2014 law. Officials are now demanding a review of the ‘‘Good Conduct Time Allowance’’ law.

Prison officials will be investigated by a special anticorruption prosecutor in connection with the massive releases of convicts, Duterte said.