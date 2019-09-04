Italy’s Conte forms new coalition of populists and Democrats

Conte and his new ministers will be sworn in Thursday.

Six days after President Sergio Mattarella asked him to try to form a new government, Conte reported back to the presidential Quirinal Palace that he had succeeded with a coalition of two long-bitter rivals.

ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte forged a new coalition government Wednesday that teams up the populist 5-Star Movement and center-left Democrats in an unusual alliance of rivals to banish for now the specter of early election that likely could have seen the triumph of Italy’s fast-rising right-wing forces.

The premier said they would ‘‘dedicate our best energies, our abilities, our passion for making Italy better in the interest of all Italians.’’

The prime minister’s first, 14-month-old government collapsed last month when anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini yanked his League party out of Conte’s coalition.

Buoyed by months of rising popularity in opinion polls and the European Parliament elections, Salvini bet, wrongly it turned out, that his surprise late-summer pullout would prompt a fall election to give him the premiership.

But after days of haggling, Parliament’s largest opposition force, the Democratic Party, and the 5-Star Movement, long-bitter rivals, hammered out a deal.

‘‘We stopped Salvini, and merely the announcement of this phase is making Italy again a protagonist in Europe,’’ said Nicola Zingaretti, the Democratic Party’s staunchly pro-European Union leader.

Markets appeared to react favorably. Milan’s stock exchange index rose by 1.64 percent.

Salvini professed confidence on Wednesday that he and his nationalist party will soon be back in power. The new government ‘‘can’t escape from the judgment of Italians for long,’’ he tweeted. He predicted that ‘‘in the end we will win.’’

associated press