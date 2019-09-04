UK opposition lawmakers turn up the heat on Johnson

After opposition and rebel Tory lawmakers seized control of the Brexit process from Johnson on Tuesday, they doubled down on Wednesday by advancing a bill to block a withdrawal from the European Union without a deal. Then, just hours later, they rejected Johnson’s request for a snap election, at least until the no-deal Brexit measure becomes the law of the land.

By the end of another tumultuous day in Parliament, Johnson’s government had been shredded by no fewer than three defeats.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battered again on Wednesday as lawmakers from his own party and the opposition pressed ahead to stop his plan for leaving the European Union without an agreement — and then turned down his call for an election.

Johnson’s bid for a quick election drew 298 votes in favor, falling well short of the two-thirds needed.

It was a sobering day for Johnson, a politician whose bombast and supreme self-confidence finally met a wall of opposition amid a fierce backlash over his decisions to suspend Parliament for five weeks and to expel 21 lawmakers who rebelled against him on Tuesday.

In the course of Tuesday evening, the prime minister had lost control of Parliament, and with it his oft-made promise to carry out Brexit, “do or die.” He also possibly fractured his Conservative Party by carrying out the purge of rebel Tory lawmakers. And on Wednesday, he saw his plan for a swift general election held up by his opponents.

At Parliament’s Question Time on Wednesday, former colleagues joined in a barrage of barbs directed at Johnson. An opposition lawmaker won sustained applause when he accused the prime minister of voicing racist sentiments in an article he wrote before last year.

Then, members of Parliament pressed ahead with a measure designed to prevent him from taking Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal.

Johnson lost two votes on that bill as it cleared the House of Commons. It now moves to the House of Lords, where Brexit supporters sought to filibuster the bill. Members of the unelected House of Lords brought food, drinks, and bedding to Westminster in preparation for a session that could run not just through Wednesday night but through Thursday night, too.

Johnson insists that, while he wants an agreement with the EU, he needs a no-deal option as a negotiating lever.

The European Commission does seem to view a no-deal Brexit with trepidation, saying on Wednesday that it wanted to make available 780 million euros ($860 million), normally used for natural disasters and the effects of globalization, to member states that would suffer financially from Britain’s abrupt departure.

In a document updated on Wednesday, the commission set out additional urgent measures that it proposes to mitigate a no-deal Brexit, signaling that Brussels considers that scenario to be likely despite the political gyrations in London.

Wednesday’s events unfolded against a developing consensus among Johnson’s opponents that he may have overplayed his hand through hardball tactics, devised by his adviser Dominic Cummings, a leading strategist in the main pro-Brexit campaign during the 2016 referendum.

From suspending Parliament for five weeks to kicking out rebel Tories for voting against the government, Johnson has united disparate elements in the opposition and his own party against him.

Another product of his take-no-prisoners approach has been an erosion of trust. While he needs the Labour Party’s votes to reach the two-thirds threshold required in Parliament to call an election, its leaders are deeply suspicious of his motives.

The prime minister has said an election would take place on Oct. 15, but they worry that he will invent an excuse to move the date closer to the Oct. 31 deadline for leaving the European Union — or even after that — at the very least leaving no time for legislating after the balloting.

Determined not to “walk into a trap,” as the Labour spokesman on Brexit, Keir Starmer, said on Wednesday, the party is refusing to back Johnson’s call for an election until legislation ruling out a no-deal Brexit becomes the law of the land.

Starmer said Labour would not vote for an election on a promise from Johnson “that it will be 15 October — which we don’t believe.”

For Johnson’s opponents, the question now is whether to allow an election to take place in October or to delay it into November, once the current Brexit deadline has been put back beyond Oct. 31.

Many Labour lawmakers favor November, fearing that if Johnson were to win an October election with a clear majority, he could reverse any law they make this week preventing a no-deal Brexit, and pull Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 without an agreement.

Other opposition politicians are willing to take that risk, including Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, who wrote on Twitter that she would support an election once the new legislation was in place.

Her support could be important if, later this week, Johnson tries to force through an October general election by legislating to set aside the requirement for a two-thirds majority. Under that maneuver, he would require only a simple majority.

However the wrangling in Parliament comes out in the coming days, most analysts believe that an election is inevitable in the near future after years of stalemate over Brexit, and is probably the only way to break the cycle of endless and fruitless debate.