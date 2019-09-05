American with a baby in her carry-on charged with human trafficking in the Philippines

An American woman was charged with human trafficking after authorities in the Philippines accused her of trying to smuggle a baby out of the country.

Officials with the country’s National Bureau of Investigation presented Jennifer Talbot, 43, at a news conference Thursday, a day after she was detained at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila with a 6-day-old baby she allegedly tried to conceal in her sling bag.

The baby’s parents also have been charged, but authorities have not been able to reach them directly, according to The Associated Press.