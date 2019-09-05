American with a baby in her carry-on charged with human trafficking in the Philippines
An American woman was charged with human trafficking after authorities in the Philippines accused her of trying to smuggle a baby out of the country.
Officials with the country’s National Bureau of Investigation presented Jennifer Talbot, 43, at a news conference Thursday, a day after she was detained at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila with a 6-day-old baby she allegedly tried to conceal in her sling bag.
The baby’s parents also have been charged, but authorities have not been able to reach them directly, according to The Associated Press.
NBI officials said that Talbot tried to conceal the infant in her bag as she made her way through the airport. Talbot was stopped at the gate by airline personnel Wednesday morning before boarding her Delta Air Lines flight to the United States, at which point she had removed the baby from her bag, officials said. She could not produce any documentation for the infant. In the Philippines, adults traveling internationally with a child who is not theirs must obtain clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and provide travel documents and written permission from the minor’s parent or guardian.
