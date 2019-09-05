Boris Johnson continues push for elections as brother quits Parliament

He said he didn’t want to see ‘‘the ‘‘powers of the British people handed over to Brussels, so we can be kept incarcerated in the EU.’’ That echoed the populist — and successful — appeal to British voters to ‘‘take back control’’ of Britain that led to the passage of Brexit in a 2016 national referendum.

Johnson cast his quest to bust Britain out of the European Union in defiant and populist terms, saying he would ‘‘rather be dead in a ditch’’ than seek any further delays to Brexit.

LONDON — Despite a string of stinging defeats in Parliament, and the painful, public resignation of his own brother, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday continued his passionate push for an early general election he hopes would help him deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

Still, the tumult of the past week appeared to be taking a toll on Johnson, who was unusually halting and uncertain as he spoke to police cadets in Yorkshire. Normally a gifted and confident orator, Johnson squinted awkwardly into the bright sunshine. He stumbled as he tried to recite the British equivalent of the Miranda Rights to the cadets, who know the lines well.

That may have been especially understandable on a day he suffered the blow of having his younger brother Jo Johnson resign as a member of Parliament and government minister.

‘‘In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest — it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister,’’ Jo Johnson tweeted, using the hashtag #overandout.

Jo Johnson voted against Brexit in the 2016 referendum, and his ideological disagreements with his brother are well known. But his resignation was unexpected and underscored the depth of divisions over Brexit and of the prime minister’s political problems.

‘‘Jo doesn’t agree with me about the European Union. It’s an issue that divides families and divides everybody,’’ Boris Johnson said in Yorkshire, calling his brother a ‘‘fantastic guy’’ and noting he supported the government’s efforts to increase spending on education, hospitals, and public safety.

Asked by a reporter why people should trust him to act in the national interest when his brother doesn’t, the prime minister said: ‘‘People disagree about the EU, but the way to unite the country, I’m afraid, is to get this thing done. That is the reality. The longer this goes on, the more dither and delay we have from Parliament . . . the worse this thing will be.’’

Asked if he would be the next Johnson to resign, the prime minister didn’t answer directly but said he was determined to ‘‘deliver on the mandate of the people’’ from the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Johnson got a supportive assist on Thursday from visiting US Vice President Pence, who met with him at 10 Downing St. and suggested a post-Brexit trade deal could ‘‘increase trade between our countries by three or four times.’’

‘‘The United States is ready, willing, and able to immediately negotiate a free-trade agreement with the UK,’’ Pence said.

Johnson has been criticized by his opponents for being too deferential to the US administration. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has charged that Johnson would bring the UK ‘‘a one-sided United States trade deal that will put us at the mercy of Donald Trump and the biggest American corporations.’’

Johnson took pains in his session with Pence to say he wanted a trade deal ‘‘that works for all sides.’’

The United States and Britain can’t actually strike a trade deal until after Brexit. And whether Johnson would be around to negotiate it is unclear.

Parliament has rebelled against his position that the UK should be willing to leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a withdrawal deal to manage the transition. The House of Commons passed legislation on Wednesday designed to avert a chaotic no-deal Brexit next month. That legislation seeks a three-month delay in Brexit if no terms can be reached before the Oct. 31 deadline.

The House of Lords, after debating well into the night Wednesday, cleared the way for the bill to get final approval by Friday.

Now the big battle seems to be when — rather than if — to hold a general election for the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

Johnson’s government on Monday plans to introduce new legislation again seeking an early election, despite Parliament’s rejection of such a plan on Wednesday night, officials said.

Johnson argued in Yorkshire that an Oct. 15 election was needed to determine who would represent Britain’s Brexit strategy at a key Oct. 17 meeting of E.U. leaders.

Labour has said it would be eager for an election to unseat Johnson, but only when the party had a guarantee that Britain would not ‘‘crash out’’ of the E.U. without a deal. There is debate within the party about whether that would mean holding off until after an extension of the Oct. 31 deadline had been secured.

John McDonnell, a top Labour Party lawmaker, said Johnson, whose plans were resoundingly slapped down in Parliament three times in 24 hours, was acting like a toddler.

‘‘Fine, have your tantrum,’’ McDonnell said Thursday on Sky News. ‘‘But we are not going to allow you take this country out on a no-deal Brexit, because you will undermine our economy.’’