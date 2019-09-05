Cock-a-doodle-doo! French rooster crows over court win
PARIS — Maurice the rooster can keep crowing, a French court ruled Thursday, as it rejected a complaint from neighbors who sued over noise nuisance.
Maurice’s case and several other lawsuits against the sounds of church bells, cow bells, cicadas, and the pungent smells from farms have prompted a national debate over how to protect rural culture.
Maurice’s owner, Corinne Fesseau, will be able to keep the rooster on the small island of Oleron, off France’s Atlantic coast, the court decided. The frustrated neighbors are considering an appeal.
Maurice’s dawn crowing is exasperating Fesseau’s neighbors, a retired couple who moved to the island two years ago. They asked the court to make the animal move farther away, or shut up. Instead, the judge ordered them to pay $1,005 in damages to Fesseau, plus court costs.
The plaintiffs’ lawyer said that Fesseau intentionally put her chicken coop close to her neighbors’ window and then turned Maurice into a cause celebre for rural traditions, and that the judge went too far in punishing the plaintiffs.
Their case also backfired in the court of public opinion, at least locally. More than 120,000 people signed a petition urging authorities to leave Maurice alone — and a ‘‘support committee’’ made up of roosters and hens from around the region came to support his owner during the trial in July.
ASSOCIATED PRESS