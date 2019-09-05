As Hong Kong protesters push on, no sign of more concessions by government

But there was little evidence that withdrawing the bill, which would have allowed extradition to mainland China, would satisfy even the more moderate demonstrators. Since the protests began in June, the demonstrators’ demands have broadened to include political reforms and an independent investigation of the police, whose use of violence in response to the protests has angered many in the city.

The city’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said she was optimistic that pulling the bill, along with other measures she offered Wednesday, would help Hong Kong break its “impasse.” At a news conference, she called on peaceful demonstrators not to legitimize “the really violent protesters,” in what some saw as an attempt to divide the movement.

HONG KONG — A day after Hong Kong’s leader said she would withdraw the extradition bill that set off months of protests, she gave no sign Thursday that more concessions would be forthcoming, even as dissatisfied protesters planned to hold more demonstrations.

“I don’t accept this,” said Karen Poon, 31, a social worker who counts herself among the moderate demonstrators. “Anyone who has committed crimes, neglected their duty, and abused their power throughout this incident should be punished by law, in order to uphold real justice.”

Poon added: “What everyone is defending now is not only the anti-extradition cause, but also the universal values of love and justice.”

Withdrawing the extradition bill had been widely seen as the easiest step the government could take to appease the protesters. The bill — which many Hong Kongers feared could expose people in the semiautonomous city to mainland China’s opaque judicial system — had already been suspended, but until Wednesday, Lam had refused to formally withdraw it.

She suggested Wednesday that democratic reforms could eventually be a possibility, under the right circumstances. But she dismissed the protesters’ other demands. She did not address them Thursday, instead promising to establish a “dialogue platform” to address the city’s troubles.

Demonstrators said they would carry on with protests that had been scheduled for this week, including plans to disrupt access to the airport Saturday and to stage various small rallies. Plans for large-scale marches were also being discussed.

Many hard-line protesters criticized Lam’s move Wednesday, saying it was “too little, too late.” Not long after her announcement Wednesday, a group of protesters heckled officers at a police station in the Mong Kok area, aiming laser pointers at them and creating a makeshift barricade to block a road.

Around the same time, scuffles broke out between police officers and protesters at a subway station in the Po Lam neighborhood, and three people were arrested. A worker at the station was hospitalized, according to the MTR Corp., which runs the subway system.

There were positive reactions to Lam’s Wednesday announcement, including from several business groups. The protests have taken a toll on tourism, retail, and small businesses, putting pressure on an economy that was already suffering from the US-China trade dispute.

Robert Grieves, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, called the bill’s withdrawal “an important first step to restore business confidence and the city’s international reputation.”

But there were also signs of broad dissatisfaction. Protest slogans echoed in housing complexes and neighborhoods across the city at 10 p.m. Wednesday, in what has become a nightly ritual.

A joint statement from 11 Hong Kong student unions called Lam’s move a “fatal misassessment of public opinion” and an “insult to Hong Kongers who have been fighting for freedom and protecting our basic rights.” On Thursday, student protesters formed human chains at several high school and university campuses.

Most demonstrators this summer have been peaceful, but a smaller group of more confrontational protesters have clashed violently with the police. In recent weeks, police have deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons against protesters, some of whom have thrown gasoline bombs and set fires in the streets.

Withdrawing the bill was just one of five demands from the protesters, and few expect all four of the others to be met, at least in the near future.

Democratic reforms would be a long-term possibility at best, and two of the other demands — amnesty for the more than 1,000 protesters arrested so far, and a retraction of the description of some protesters as “rioters” — are seen by some as potentially compromising the judicial system’s independence, although Lam has the power to grant pardons and commute sentences.

But the demand for an independent inquiry into the police’s conduct appears to have wide support, including from members of Lam’s own government. The police’s failure in July to stop a mob attack on protesters and bystanders at a train station has been viewed with suspicion, and recent acts of violence caught on video — including officers’ use of pepper spray and batons against people in a subway car last weekend — have stoked further anger against the force.