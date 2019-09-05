Hungary touts family policies as alternative to immigration

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s prime minister says the country’s low birth rates and falling population figures must be boosted by economic incentives to families, not immigration.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said Thursday at a conference on demography that he believes a turn in low birth rates may be achieved when having children will be economically more beneficial to families than not having them.

Orban also said that the strengthening of Christianity in Europe was a precondition for the success of Hungary’s demographic efforts.