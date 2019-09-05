fb-pixel

Photos: Brother by her side, Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school

By Associated Press,Updated September 5, 2019, 2 minutes ago
Britain's Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. (Aaron Chown/Pool/Associated Press)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William said Friday their 4-year-old daughter was ‘‘very excited’’ on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother.

Six-year-old George has already been at the school for two years.

William told one of the head teachers: ‘‘First day. She’s very excited.’’

Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school with brother Prince George and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school with brother Prince George and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (Aaron Chown//PoolGetty Images)
Princess Charlotte waved as she arrived for her first day of school.
Princess Charlotte waved as she arrived for her first day of school. (Aaron Chown//PoolGetty Images)
Britain’s Prince William (right) held Prince George’s hand while Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, escorted Princess Charlotte to the school.
Britain’s Prince William (right) held Prince George’s hand while Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, escorted Princess Charlotte to the school. (Aaron Chown//PoolGetty Images)
Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (right) greeted the Royal Family as they arrived for school.
Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (right) greeted the Royal Family as they arrived for school. (Aaron Chown//PoolGetty Images)
Helen Haslem greeted Princess Charlotte.
Helen Haslem greeted Princess Charlotte. (Aaron Chown//PoolGetty Images)