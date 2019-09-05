Photos: Brother by her side, Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school

Britain's Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. (Aaron Chown/Pool/Associated Press)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William said Friday their 4-year-old daughter was ‘‘very excited’’ on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.