Turkey threatens to open gates for Syria refugees to go West
ANKARA — Turkey’s president on Thursday threatened to ‘‘open the gates’’ and allow a flood of Syrian refugees to leave Turkey for Western countries unless a so-called ‘‘safe zone’’ is established inside Syria soon in negotiations with the Americans.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a speech to his ruling party officials, lamented what he described as Turkey being left to shoulder the burden of Syrian refugees alone.
Turkey is determined to create the safe zone inside Syria and was ready to do it alone before the end of the month if there is no agreement with the United States.
‘‘We will be forced to open the gates. We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone,’’ Erdogan said, reiterating Turkey’s annoyance that past proposals for the creation of the safe zone — envisioned as a place where refugees could be resettled — has been ignored by Western nations.
Turkey opened its borders to Syrians in April 2011 and is currently home to 3.6 million who fled the civil war, now in its ninth year. But as Turkey suffers an economic downturn and rising unemployment, calls among Turks for Syrians to go home are growing.
