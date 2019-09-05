Turkey threatens to open gates for Syria refugees to go West

ANKARA — Turkey’s president on Thursday threatened to ‘‘open the gates’’ and allow a flood of Syrian refugees to leave Turkey for Western countries unless a so-called ‘‘safe zone’’ is established inside Syria soon in negotiations with the Americans.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a speech to his ruling party officials, lamented what he described as Turkey being left to shoulder the burden of Syrian refugees alone.

Turkey is determined to create the safe zone inside Syria and was ready to do it alone before the end of the month if there is no agreement with the United States.