Iranian aide defends plan to step away from nuclear deal

The European Union, meanwhile, expressed concern about Iran’s plan to defy provisions of the agreement and urged the Islamic Republic to step back from the brink.

The remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif came as Iran is poised to begin work on advanced centrifuges that will enrich uranium faster as the nuclear deal unravels.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Iran’s foreign minister defended his country’s plan to take further steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe fails to provide a solution on reviving it by a deadline that expired Friday.

The crisis stems from President Trump’s pullout from the accord over a year ago and the imposition of escalated US sanctions on Tehran that have choked off Iran’s ability to sell its crude oil abroad, a crucial source of government revenue, and sent its economy into freefall.

Meanwhile, a last-minute French proposal offering a $15-billion line of credit to compensate Iran over the choked off crude sales looked increasingly unlikely.

Zarif did not say what exact steps his country would take as he met with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

Zarif described the US sanctions as ‘‘illegal restrictions on Iran, which we call economic terrorism ... because they target ordinary Iranian citizens, the civilians.’’

Marsudi said Indonesia would like to see the nuclear deal ‘‘implemented fully and effectively.’’

As the nuclear deal steadily unraveled over the past months, the Iranian government scaled back its commitments under the accord. It began breaking limits of the deal, such as just creeping beyond its 3.67 percent-enrichment limit and its stockpile rules. Using advanced centrifuges speeds up enrichment and Iranian officials already have raised the idea of enriching to 20 percent — a small technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.

But in Jakarta, Zarif insisted Iran’s nuclear program remained peaceful and lashed out at the US.

‘‘Unfortunately, the US not only doesn’t normalize economic relations with Iran, but punishes others for normalizing economic relations with Iran, which is totally unacceptable,’’ Zarif said.