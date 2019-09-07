For ‘Kremlin’s worst candidate,’ St. Petersburg election is a sure thing

Residents, promised they would finally get a cheap and reliable way to reach the center of Russia’s second-largest city, crowded outside long-sealed subway entrances waiting for the governor, Aleksandr D. Beglov, to show up and the doors to open.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Struggling to shake his image as a bumbling dolt before local elections Sunday, the acting governor of St. Petersburg made a rare public appearance this past week to open three new subway stations that had taken six years and cost more than $500 million to build.

Instead of providing a triumphant finale to the election campaign of Beglov, a longtime associate of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, the opening ceremony pointed to the slow unraveling of Russia’s social contract of authoritarian rule in exchange for efficiency, predictability, and growing prosperity.

Advertisement

With 10 television camera crews controlled by the governor or his supporters and dozens of other, mostly tame, journalists on hand to record the event, the governor turned up late to announce that, because of unspecified flaws, it was not yet safe to open the new stations for passengers.

The last-minute upset added a rare off-message note to a carefully scripted election campaign that had at first seemed little more than a formality to confirm Beglov’s role as leader of Putin’s hometown.

Heavily backed by loyal news outlets and powerful tycoons like Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s cook,” Beglov is still expected to win the St. Petersburg poll, part of a nationwide series of municipal and regional votes Sunday.

But political foes of the Kremlin — who were mostly barred from competing in the elections, spurring the first widespread protests in Moscow since Putin returned to the presidency in 2012 — took comfort from the governor’s subway agonies as a sign that not everything in Russia is going Putin’s way.

Advertisement

Dmitri Vishnevsky, a longtime Kremlin critic excluded from the ballot in St. Petersburg, said subway construction crews had been ordered to “work night and day” to get the stations ready for what he described as a “big campaign advertisement” for the governor as a can-do manager who gets things done.

Instead, Vishnevsky said, the event showed that Russia’s system, a rigid hierarchy of power built around Putin and loyal underlings like Beglov, does not work — at least not as described by fawning media outlets that constantly hail Russia’s revival as a great power after the weakness and chaos of the 1990s.

“People are starting to say more and more: Things are not right,” said Alexander Gorshkov, the chief editor of Fontanka, an independent news site in St. Petersburg. This sentiment, he added, is not limited to opposition activists but is now extending to some residents of the city who generally support the authorities.

Elections “won’t change anything,” he said. “Real change needs to happen in people’s heads. And in the last few months, this has been happening.”

As the clock runs down on what is supposed to be the end of Putin’s final term in office, in 2024, the Kremlin has increasingly tried to bottle up public discontent by displaying the vast powers of repression at its disposal and vesting power in trusted loyalists like Beglov, who was appointed last year by Putin to govern St. Petersburg.

While presenting himself to voters as an efficient and apolitical manager above the hubbub of carping politicians, the 63-year-old construction engineer has had trouble erasing memories of his government’s failure last winter to clear streets of snow and buildings of dangerous icicles, the most basic duties of all municipal authorities in Russia.

Advertisement

As the piles of snow grew higher, the governor — whose name sounds like “Big Love” — gave his officials shovels, which quickly became known as “Beglov shovels,” and told them to start digging.

That fiasco prompted Meduza, an independent online news service that tilts toward the opposition, to describe Beglov as a “gaffe machine” who “just might be the Kremlin’s worst candidate in this fall’s elections.”

A back-room functionary for decades who dislikes speaking in public, Beglov has appalled the intellectual elite of Russia’s cultural capital — a city that gave the world Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Alexander Pushkin, and other giants of Russian literature — by mangling the Russian language.

Prone to bizarre malapropisms, he has described his city’s residents as “actively yucky people” and their multiple religious faiths as “multi-confectionarism.”

Whatever his shortcomings, Beglov has one undeniable asset — the trust of Putin.