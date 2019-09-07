Russia and Ukraine trade prisoners, each fly 35 to freedom

MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner exchange that freed 35 people detained in each country and flew them to the other, a deal that could help advance Russia-Ukraine relations and end five years of fighting in Ukraine’s east. The trade involved some of the highest-profile prisoners caught up in a bitter standoff between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy greeted the freed prisoners as they stepped down from the airplane that had brought them from Moscow to Kyiv’s Boryspil airport. Relatives waiting on the tarmac surged forward to hug their loved ones. Among those Russia returned was Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov and 24 Ukrainian sailors taken with a ship the Russian navy seized last year. The prisoners released by Ukraine included Volodymyr Tsemakh, who commanded a separatist unit in the area of eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner was shot down in 2014, killing 298 people aboard. (AP)

Madagascar

Pope criticizes illegal logging

ANTANARIVO — Pope Francis denounced the illegal logging and exploitation of Madagascar’s unique natural resources on Saturday as he opened a visit to the Indian Ocean nation with a plea for the government to fight the corruption that is ravaging the island’s environment and keeping its people in ‘‘inhumane poverty.’’ Francis urged President Andry Rajoelina to provide Madagascar’s people with jobs and alternative sources of income so they aren’t forced to cut down trees to find fertile soil, poach the island’s wildlife, and engage in contraband and illegal exportation. (AP)

Norway

Fatal dog illness remains a mystery

Norwegian authorities haven’t been able to detect the cause behind an unexplained disease that is estimated to have killed dozens of dogs in the country in recent days, officials said Saturday. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said the disease seemed ‘‘very serious for a dog. But we don’t know yet whether this is contagious or just a series of individual cases.’’ (AP)