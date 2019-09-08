India says it has located Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon’s surface

For years, Indian engineers have prepared for a landing near the unexplored South Pole, following up an Indian mission that orbited the moon and helped to confirm the presence of water ice in the lunar craters. A successful landing on the moon would have made India the fourth nation to accomplish such a feat, after the United States, Russia, and China.

K. Sivan, director of the Indian Space Research Organization, told national news outlets that a thermal image had been taken by the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s orbiter. He said it was still unclear whether the lander was damaged, though he expected it had experienced a “hard landing.”

NEW DELHI — A day after India lost contact with a robotic spacecraft that was launched toward the moon’s South Pole, the chairman of the country’s space agency said Sunday that the lander had been detected on the moon’s surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cited the Chandrayaan-2 mission as evidence of India’s increasing global importance in science and technology.

The landing left no room for error. The communications delay with the spacecraft across more than 200,000 miles meant the space agency had limited control over the descent.

The lander had around 15 minutes to slow from 2,000 miles per hour at a starting altitude of about 20 miles. Most of the descent seemed to go as planned. Four of the lander’s engines fired to slow it down quickly as it headed toward its landing site.

But communication cut out at an altitude of 1.3 miles. It appeared the lander had been traveling too fast during the descent.

The Indian mission cost $100 million to $150 million, far less than those typically launched by the European Space Agency and NASA.

Chandrayaan-2 launched in July from southeast India and took a longer route to the moon that was intended to save fuel. A few days ago, the 3,200-pound lander, named Vikram, after Vikram Sarabhai, father of the Indian space program, separated from the orbiter and maneuvered toward the moon’s surface.

India may still try to make a moon landing, and plans are in the works for robotic explorers that will head to Venus, Mars, and the sun.

