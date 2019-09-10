WARSAW — Armed and masked Polish border guards boarded a Greenpeace ship as it was trying to block a delivery of coal to the port in Gdansk, arresting activists and seizing the vessel, the environmental group said Tuesday.

Greenpeace said its activists had been holding a ‘‘climate emergency protest’’ to push Poland to phase out its heavy dependence on coal, a fossil fuel that contributes to global warming.

Marek Jozefiak, a campaigner with the group, said that the ship’s captain and one activist remained detained, along with the tall ship, the Rainbow Warrior. He said the border guards were armed and broke a window to get inside. Video footage from Greenpeace shows the armed men breaking a window to get into the captain’s bridge and shouting that everyone should drop to the floor.