WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday dropped its resistance to releasing a package of military assistance to Ukraine, amid a bipartisan outcry from lawmakers and an open investigation into whether President Trump and his allies were distorting the United States foreign aid program for their own political benefit.

Senators Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Richard Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, said the administration told them Wednesday night that it would release $250 million, which is intended partly to train and equip Ukrainian forces defending against a Russian incursion.