BEIJING — Thick, gray, soupy air used to be synonymous with this sprawling city of 22 million.
No longer.
The Swiss firm IQAir Airvisual said Thursday that the Chinese capital could drop out of the list of the world’s 200 most polluted cities, with concentrations of small particulates falling to their lowest level since records began in 2008.
The data, pulled from sensors installed by the US Embassy in Beijing and local Chinese authorities, confirms what many longtime residents have reported anecdotally: a noticeable — if not total — improvement in the city’s air in the last two years as the government clamped down on the burning of
coal for heating, shuttered polluting factories, and kept heavy trucks outside city limits.
Despite the improvement in the capital, however, other regions appeared to be moving backward as local authorities sought to stoke growth amid an economic slowdown, said Lauri Myllyvirta of Greenpeace.
