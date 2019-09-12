The princess, 42, is the daughter of King Salman, the Saudi monarch, and the half-sister of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

The princess, Hassa bint Salman, was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence and fined nearly $11,000 — a pittance to a Saudi royal whose family contains many billionaires.

PARIS — A French court on Thursday found a Saudi princess guilty of being complicit in the assault of a contractor in her Paris apartment three years ago, in which he had accused her of saying of him, “This dog must be killed.”

She had accused the contractor of trying to take a picture of her that could be used against her in the tabloid press.

Hassa’s bodyguard and assistant at the time, Rani Saïdi, was found guilty of assault. He received an eight-month suspended sentence.

The incident occurred on Sept. 26, 2016, at an apartment belonging to the Saudi royal family in the upscale 16th arrondissement of Paris. Ashraf Eid, the contractor, told investigators that he was working on a paint job on the residence’s seventh floor when he was asked to come to the fifth floor to repair a wash basin.

Eid said that when he took out his cellphone to record the damage in the bathroom, the princess accused him of trying to take a picture of her in the reflection of a mirror.

In Eid’s telling, Hassa called out to Saïdi, who hit and threatened him, tied his hands, and ordered him to kneel and kiss the princess’s feet.

The contractor told investigators that the princess also said, “He doesn’t deserve to live.”

The contractor said his phone was taken away — the princess’s lawyers contend that he gave it willingly — and he was let go several hours afterward.

The princess and her bodyguard were taken into custody after Eid filed a complaint with the Paris police.

Saïdi was detained for over two months, but Hassa was released after several hours, and returned to Saudi Arabia. She has not appeared in court in France since then, despite an arrest warrant that the French authorities issued in December 2017.

Only Saïdi testified at the trial, which was held in July and relied mostly on conflicting testimonies, given the absence of visual evidence. An employee of the princess destroyed Eid’s phone, and there was no surveillance video.