NASSAU, the Bahamas — The Bahamas breathed a sigh of relief as a new storm changed course on Saturday and skirted the islands that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian less than two weeks ago.

The new storm, Tropical Storm Humberto, was never expected to be as destructive as Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane that killed at least 50 people, a death toll that is expected to increase drastically. Even so, Humberto threatened to complicate the already difficult task of rescue workers, who were still searching for about 1,300 missing people.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Humberto was likely to strengthen gradually and become a hurricane by Sunday night, but that it would gradually move away from the northwestern Bahamas before then. Heavy rain was still expected in parts of the Bahamas, with up to 6 inches in spots.