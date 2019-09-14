“This takes the proxy war to a new level in the region,” said Farea Al-Muslimi, cofounder of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, a research group focused on Yemen. Of the Houthis’ drones, he said, “Their ability to cause pain is very high and it costs very little.”

The drone attacks — some 500 miles from Yemeni soil — not only exposed a Saudi vulnerability in the kingdom’s war against the Houthis, but raised the specter of other Iranian-backed groups using similar techniques elsewhere in the Middle East, including against American targets, experts said.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on key Saudi oil facilities Saturday, setting off blazes that could be seen from space and showcasing how cheap new technologies allow even minor militant groups to inflict serious damage on major powers.

It was not clear how badly damaged the facilities were, but shutting them down for more than a few days would disrupt world oil supplies. Between them, the two centers can process 8.45 million barrels of crude oil a day, amounting to the vast majority of the production in Saudi Arabia, which produces almost 10 percent of the world’s crude oil.

The difference in resources available to the attacker and the victim could hardly have been greater, illustrating how David-and-Goliath style attacks using cheap drones are adding a new layer of volatility to the Middle East.

Such attacks not only damage vital economic infrastructure, they increase security costs and spread fear — yet they are remarkably cheap. The drones used in Saturday’s attack may have cost $15,000 or less to build, said Wim Zwijnenburg, a senior researcher on drones at PAX, a Dutch peace organization.

While the Houthis benefit from no significant financial resources, the drones have given them a way to hurt Saudi Arabia, which was the world’s third-highest spender on military equipment in 2018, outlaying an estimated $67.6 billion on arms.

The strikes hit deeper into Saudi territory than previous attacks had, and the Houthis claimed to have used 10 drones in the operation, which they said was one of the largest aerial operations they have carried out.

Iran has supplied drone technology to the Houthis fighting the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, a panel of experts reported in January 2018 to the United Nations Security Council.

UN investigators say the Houthis have since obtained a more advanced drone than those cited in that report, with a range of 930 miles, the Associated Press reported.

The Houthis have attacked Saudi infrastructure before, primarily hitting less vital targets with missiles that had much shorter ranges.

The strike on one of the centers hit, in Abqaiq, is particularly worrying because it processes crude from several key Saudi oil fields, said Helima Croft, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank.

“This is the mother lode for an attack on Saudi infrastructure,” she said. “We have always been concerned about an attack on Abqaiq.”

Whether world oil supplies are disrupted “will depend on the degree of the damage,” she said. Such a disruption could lead to a release of oil from the United States’ strategic petroleum reserve.

A former senior executive of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, said the company had enough reserves to keep world supplies steady if the plants were shut down for a few days, but a long disruption would be another matter.

While there were no reports of casualties, the attacks struck at the core of the Saudi economy. They came just as Aramco accelerated plans for what could be the largest initial public offering of stock in the world, an event closely watched by investors globally.

The Saudi interior ministry reported fires at the Abqaiq and Khurais processing centers before dawn Saturday, and later said they had been attacked with drones. In a statement, the ministry said both fires had been “controlled and contained,” the Saudi-owned news network Al Arabiya reported, but gave no further detail.