The Houthis are part of a complex regional dynamic in the Middle East, receiving support from Iran while the Saudis, Tehran’s chief rival in the Middle East and the leader of a coalition that is fighting the Houthis in Yemen, are aligned with the United States.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks Saturday, which could disrupt global oil supplies. Pompeo said that Iran had launched “an unprecedented attack on the world’s oil supply,” although he stopped short of saying that Iran had carried out the missile strikes.

NEW YORK — Iran on Sunday forcefully rejected charges by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was responsible for drone attacks seriously damaged two crucial Saudi Arabian oil installations, with the foreign minister dismissing the remarks as “max deceit.”

Seyed Abbas Mousavi, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, castigated the Saudis for their role in the war in Yemen, where they have directed airstrikes with heavy civilian casualties and exacerbated a humanitarian crisis. He also ridiculed Pompeo’s comments.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on its English-language website that Mousavi described Pompeo’s allegations as “blind and fruitless remarks” that were “meaningless” in a diplomatic context.

Saudi Arabia has yet to publicly accuse Iran of involvement in the attack. On Sunday, its Foreign Ministry urged international action to preserve the world oil supply in response to the attack.

The strikes could cripple a portion of Saudi petroleum exports for days or even weeks and send energy prices substantially higher. But experts say that a severe shock to energy markets and the world economy is unlikely.

The country produces about 10 percent of the world’s oil supplies. The disruption could slash Saudi Arabia’s daily oil exports of 7.4 million barrels by as much as three-quarters, taking roughly 5 percent of global supplies off the market, unless the facilities is quickly repaired.

President Trump suggested on Sunday that he could release supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an attempt to calm oil markets. Oil futures jumped more than $11 a barrel as the futures market opened on Monday in Asia.

The attack, however, came as global oil stockpiles were higher than usual, several producing countries have ample spare capacity, and American oil facilities have so far been spared from a damaging hurricane season. Meanwhile, a slowing global economy has moderated energy demand.

It is not yet clear whether the drones that hit the Abqaiq plant and Khurais oil field came from Yemen or another country, or even within Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have acquired drones that could have a range of up to 930 miles, according to UN investigators.

Senior US officials asserted that satellite imagery and other intelligence show the strikes were likely from Iran or Iraq, not Yemen.

The office of the Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, rejected the theory that they were launched from his country. The prime minister’s office said Iraq would act firmly if its territory were used to attack other countries.

The developments come at a moment of rising tensions between Iran and the United States, which have mounted since Trump pulled out of the 2015 accord in which Iran agreed with the West to restrict its nuclear program. Since that withdrawal, Iran has gradually pulled away from some of its obligations under the agreement.

The United States is now trying to impose “maximum pressure” against Iran, a campaign of sanctions that have heaped additional pressure on Iran’s struggling economy along with moves to isolate the country diplomatically in order to force it back to the negotiating table for a new nuclear deal.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, writing on Twitter, mocked Pompeo, saying the United States had failed in its campaign of “maximum pressure” and were now “turning to ‘max deceit.’”

The Trump administration has said that any attack on US interests from Iran would bring a military response, but it has not made it clear whether an attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure would meet that threshold.

A senior commander for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard took a more strident tone than the Foreign Ministry, insisting that the country was ready for “full-fledged” war, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported, according to Reuters.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” said General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s air force.

Pompeo responded on Twitter late Saturday, specifically taking aim at the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, and Zarif. He accused them of pretending to engage in diplomacy while directing numerous attacks.

“Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply,” Pompeo said. “There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”

The attacks, which the Houthis said involved 10 drones, represented the rebels’ most serious strike since Saudi Arabia inserted itself into the conflict in Yemen four years ago.

The extent of the damage to the oil facilities remained unclear Sunday. But Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the state-owned giant that runs the sites, said Saturday that production of well over half of the nation’s daily output had been put on hold.

That the rebels could cause such extensive damage to such a crucial part of the global economy astonished some observers.

“So while everyone is wrestling w/securing the Strait of Hormuz the Houthis (!) w/10 drones (!!) successfully attacked the single most important facility in the global oil economy,” Kristin Smith Diwan, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, wrote on Twitter. “Unbelievable.”

Energy experts said that the attack on the Abqaiq facility represented their worst nightmare.

“If there is a single crown jewel, this is it,” said Robert McNally, a former White House energy adviser who is now the president of the Rapidan Energy Group, a market research firm.

Abqaiq is a massive oil processing facility — the largest of its kind in the world — in eastern Saudi Arabia; it makes crude suitable for export.

The attacks not only shut down the processing plant, but also disrupted flows from the oil fields that feed into it. Further complicating matters, the plant was built with custom-made equipment that may be difficult to fix quickly if there is serious damage, because run-of-the-mill parts cannot be used to get the plant up and running.

Should the damage be fixed quickly, Eurasia Group, a risk consulting firm, estimated that oil prices could rise a modest $2 to $3 a barrel, which would still leave the global benchmark Brent crude below $65 a barrel, relatively low by recent historical standards.

“We do not expect an immediate disruption on global oil trade, since many nations, including the US, have ample crude oil in storage,” said Manish Raj, chief financial officer of Velandera Energy Partners, a Louisiana oil exploration and production company.

“The Saudis themselves have enough storage to meet their export obligation for the next 60 days.”

Other analysts took a dimmer view. Even as Saudi Aramco said on Sunday that repairs were already underway, the initial reaction of oil traders was panicky.

“The problem is that the attack is so significant, “ said Bill Farren-Price a director at RS Energy Group, a market research firm. “It demonstrates that one of the best regional oil companies has difficulties defending itself from this new style of threat. That theme is going to endure.’’

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.