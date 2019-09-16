Mousavi added that if the United States “stops economic terrorism and returns to the nuclear deal, then they may sit at a corner and be present within the framework of the nuclear deal member states.”

“Neither is such a plan on our agenda nor will such a thing happen,” Seyed Abbas Mousavi, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference, according to Fars, a state-run outlet. “This meeting will not be held.”

Iran has dismissed the possibility of a meeting between the country’s president, Hassan Rouhani, and President Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week, the country’s state-run news media reported Monday.

Advertisement

His comments come after an attack on two major oil installations in Saudi Arabia on Saturday further escalated tensions between Iran and the United States. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who receive support from Iran, claimed responsibility for the strikes, but the Trump administration has accused Tehran of being behind the attack.

On Sunday, US officials cited intelligence assessments to support the accusation, with officials releasing several satellite images they said were consistent with an attack coming from the direction of the northern Persian Gulf — Iran or Iraq — rather than from Yemen. Trump warned that he was prepared to take military action.

Earlier, the White House had said that it was not ruling out the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN summit. But the events of the weekend have jeopardized any potential for discussion.

The relationship between the two nations has devolved since last year, when Trump abruptly withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed punishing economic sanctions.

Last week, Trump said he was open to the idea of meeting with Rouhani on the sidelines of the summit. But Sunday, he walked back those statements, saying on Twitter that reports that he was willing to meet with Iran with no conditions were “incorrect.”

Advertisement

Trump at first refrained from directly accusing Iran of the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities, but early Monday he pointed to the Iranian downing of a US drone in June as evidence of deception. The United States and Iran disagreed about whether the drone was in Iranian airspace when it was shot down.

“Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia,” Trump said on Twitter. “We’ll see?”

Other administration officials have been more pointed.

Shortly after the attacks Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran was behind what he called “an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply” and asserted that there was “no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.” He did not, however, specify an alternative launch site.

Iran has forcefully rejected Pompeo’s accusation, with the foreign minister dismissing it as “max deceit.”

Iraq has firmly denied that the attack was launched from within its borders, a possibility that was raised by the US intelligence images. The Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, said in statement Monday that he had talked with Pompeo by phone and was assured that Washington had intelligence confirming Baghdad’s previous denial that Iraqi territory was used as a launch site.

Separately, Iranian authorities said Monday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had seized a tanker in the Persian Gulf carrying smuggled diesel fuel, which they say was headed toward the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

The state-run news outlet Press TV, citing a commander of the group, said the vessel was detained near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for maritime oil traffic.

“The boat’s 11 crew members have been handed over to legal authorities,” he said, without elaborating on the nationalities of the crew, according to Press TV.

It was unclear where the ship was from and if the allegations of fuel smuggling were true.

The Persian Gulf has been a major flash point as tensions between Tehran and the West have escalated in recent months. In July, the Revolutionary Guard seized a British tanker there, saying it had violated naval regulations. The British vessel, the Steno Impero, is still being held.