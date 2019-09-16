Johnson was booed by a few dozen protesters who chanted “Tell the truth, stop the coup” as he traveled a couple hundred yards to a meeting with Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg. He departed without speaking to the news media as scheduled, leaving Bettel to take questions from reporters on his own.

The two men shared a “working lunch” over how Britain will extract itself from the bloc, but Juncker “recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions,” the European Commission said in a statement afterward. “Such proposals have not yet been made.”

LUXEMBOURG — The first in-person meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended Monday with no breakthrough in the fraught talks about how Britain can leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with a plan in place to manage the disruption of the divorce.

The leaders had drawn battle lines before their meeting that made it clear there was still a long way to go to reach a consensus, and time is running increasingly short to reach a deal on the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU.

There have been few outward signs of progress to suggest the two sides will find a way to sort out the thorniest of issues — the question of how to handle the Irish border in a post-Brexit Europe — and European negotiators are still waiting for the British government to present a new plan.

“We do not know what the British want in detail, precisely and accurately, and we are still waiting for alternative proposals,” Juncker said on German public radio Sunday. Brexit, he said, was a “continental tragedy.”

On the British side, there were mixed signals. Before the meetings Monday, a British official said that progress was being made, but Johnson also chose some unexpected imagery to demonstrate that he believes Britain would be just fine if it left the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said that he would ignore Parliament and refuse to seek an extension if there is no agreement.

At stake are the terms under which Britain will leave — or crash out of — the EU. Johnson has said that he will not carry out a deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, and he has homed in on the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland, which is an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which is part of Britain.

Neither side wants to see the return of a hard border between the two, which would be disruptive to trade and Ireland’s economy. It would also represent a step back for the peace process that has brought stability to the island. To ensure that the border remains open, EU officials have been insisting on what is commonly known as a “backstop,” an insurance mechanism to ensure that goods continue to flow freely.

Johnson has rejected such an approach, but EU officials say that he has not put forward a credible alternative, despite the bloc’s negotiators signaling that they are open to new ideas as long as the border remains “soft” — namely free of physical checks for goods or animals being transferred between the two sides.

There have been signs that there is a way out: Johnson is weighing a proposal that would put parts of the Northern Ireland economy into an “all-Ireland” zone. That would presumably subject Northern Ireland to EU rules and standards, even as it remains a part of the United Kingdom, while preserving the open border.

Critics say, however, that this would leave Northern Ireland as a de facto part of the EU and its free-trade area, and in the process fragment the United Kingdom.

The British secretary of state for Brexit, Stephen Barclay, and the chief Brexit negotiator for the European Commission, Michel Barnier, were scheduled to meet in parallel to the leaders’ lunch.

But the view from the British side has been that, while a deal is desirable, it is not essential in order to follow through on Brexit, with Johnson saying he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than have another extension.

For the EU, a no-deal Brexit is seen an avoidable train-wreck, a disaster scenario that could cause irreparable damage and cost billions to both Britain and the bloc.