A low-profile law professor and a controversial media tycoon look set to compete in a run-off to become Tunisia’s next president after almost half of votes from Sunday’s election were counted — a sign of deep discontent with the political establishment in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.
Kais Saied, a constitutional law professor, was first in early returns with 18.8 percent of the vote, while Nabil Karoui, the owner of a TV channel who’s detained on corruption charges he denies, had 15.4 percent. The election commission gave the figures after tallying 48 percent of votes.
Tunisia’s official election monitoring group, Mourakiboun, said that Karoui and Saied will compete in the next round, the state-run TAP news agency reported on Monday afternoon. Another vote is needed if none of the 24 candidates secure more than 50 percent of ballots. Election authorities are due to give the final result by Tuesday.
Victory for the outsider candidates would be a serious blow for the country’s major politicians. While the North African nation has emerged from its uprising with a viable democracy, two-thirds of the population say the government has failed to improve their lives. Since 2011, it has been hobbled by political infighting and sporadic militant attacks that have sapped the economy.
Advertisement
Among a diverse range of contenders, only four — Karoui, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, Ennahda party deputy leader Abdelfattah Mourou, and Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi — had widely been considered front-runners.
Saied, whose rapid, fact-filled speeches during debates have won him the nickname ‘Robot Man’ among Tunisians, on Sunday hailed a shock exit poll that showed him on course for victory. In an interview with local reporters, the candidate who’d had little media attention until then declared a ‘‘new stage in Tunisia’s history.’’
About 45 percent of Tunisia’s roughly 7 million registered voters cast ballots, according to the election commission, down from around 60 percent in 2014’s presidential contest.
Advertisement
‘‘The turnout is acceptable and normal, but we hoped it would be higher,’’ the commission’s head, Nabil Baffoun, said on Sunday evening.