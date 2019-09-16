A low-profile law professor and a controversial media tycoon look set to compete in a run-off to become Tunisia’s next president after almost half of votes from Sunday’s election were counted — a sign of deep discontent with the political establishment in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

Kais Saied, a constitutional law professor, was first in early returns with 18.8 percent of the vote, while Nabil Karoui, the owner of a TV channel who’s detained on corruption charges he denies, had 15.4 percent. The election commission gave the figures after tallying 48 percent of votes.

Tunisia’s official election monitoring group, Mourakiboun, said that Karoui and Saied will compete in the next round, the state-run TAP news agency reported on Monday afternoon. Another vote is needed if none of the 24 candidates secure more than 50 percent of ballots. Election authorities are due to give the final result by Tuesday.