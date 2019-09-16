In a news release, the US-led mission in Afghanistan provided little detail of the episode and withheld the soldier’s name pending next of kin notification, which often happens within 24 hours.

The soldier, who was killed while fighting alongside Afghan commandos in Wardak province, is the 17th US service member to die during combat operations this year, the highest number of losses in a year since 2014, when the Pentagon announced the end of combat operations in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — An American special forces soldier was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, according to Defense Department officials, a little more than a week after President Trump called off peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Earlier this month, Sergeant First Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz and 11 other people were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul. Trump cited Ortiz’s death as one of the reasons he disinvited the Taliban leadership from the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland for talks. He later described the months of peace negotiations as “dead.”

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that “killing 12 people, including one great American soldier, was not a good idea. There are much better ways to set up a negotiation. The Taliban knows they made a big mistake, and they have no idea how to recover!”

The death of the US soldier Monday came as the Taliban once again ramped up attacks across Afghanistan in the run-up to the country’s presidential elections and as the US general in charge of the command that oversees missions in Iraq and Afghanistan pledged to likely increase the pace of operations against the insurgent group.

The number of US airstrikes in the country is set to meet or possibly outpace those in 2018, and special operations units, alongside their Afghan counterparts, are aggressively attacking the Taliban in dozens of missions a week. Army Green Berets have made up the highest number of Americans dead this year, with nine killed in combat.

Although Trump has long said he wanted to end the US military’s involvement in the country, it is unclear what his administration’s strategy will be in the 18-year war after the failed peace negotiations with the Taliban.