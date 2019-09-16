Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare endorsed the switch in a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency.

The island nation’s defection whittled the number of countries that recognize Taiwan down to just 16 after Beijing flipped key allies, including the Dominican Republic and El Salvador, in recent years over objections from Washington.

BEIJING — The Chinese government scored a fresh diplomatic coup Monday over Taiwan and the United States after the Solomon Islands, a strategically significant archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, severed ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing.

Taiwan would immediately begin withdrawing its embassy personnel, Wu was reported as saying. He also accused China of conducting ‘‘diplomacy with money’’ and interfering in Taiwanese domestic politics.

China kick-started a campaign to isolate Taiwan and throttle its economy in 2016, when the island democracy of 23 million people elected President Tsai Ing-wen, who is bitterly opposed by the Communist government in Beijing.

Since Tsai’s election, China has pressured international corporations to recognize Taiwan as a part of China and successfully persuaded a half-dozen countries to swap allegiances, using generous aid packages to escalate pressure on Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party. Tsai was beaten soundly in local elections last year and faces reelection in 2020.

A task force formed by the Solomon Islands’ Parliament recommended this month that the government switch ties and set up a diplomatic mission in Beijing. Taiwan shot back last week and warned that the country would fall into ‘‘economic slavery’’ if it aligned with China.

The swap will enhance China’s growing presence in the string of lightly populated South Pacific islands where Taiwan and the United States — which fought key battles during World War II on Guadalcanal, the Solomons’ main island and site of its capital — once held sway.

In neighboring Vanuatu, officials last year publicly pushed back against suggestions that a Chinese-built wharf project undermined national sovereignty and gave Beijing undue influence.

Taiwan has only small allies left in the Pacific, such as Palau and the Marshall Islands.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on Monday, nor did the most authoritative state mouthpieces. The Communist Party-controlled Global Times said on social media that Taiwan was now all but isolated.

‘‘After the Solomon Islands, they only have 16 ‘friends’ left, and most are micro-countries that people wouldn’t be able to locate,’’ the newspaper said.

China backed off its economic blockade before 2016 during the administration of Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, who favored closer ties to the mainland.

But Tsai, who does not recognize an informal 1992 agreement that asserts the existence of only ‘‘one China,’’ is anathema to Chinese leaders, who consider the agreement a nonnegotiable condition for cross-strait relations.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to retake the island, including through force if necessary.

