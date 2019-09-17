Sarah Thomas, from Colorado, completed the feat Tuesday morning after more than 54 hours of swimming.

LONDON — An American cancer survivor has succeeded in her quest to swim across the English Channel four times in a row.

Jon Washer via PA via Associated Press/PA via AP

The 37-year-old completed treatment for breast cancer last year.

She was cheered by a small crowd as she arrived in Dover. She was given champagne and chocolate to celebrate.

Thomas said she was ‘‘a little sick’’ after so much time in the water and thanked her husband and supporters for urging her to keep going.

She dedicated the swim to ‘‘all the survivors out there.’’