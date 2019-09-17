A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew up as people waited to be screened and ushered into the heavily guarded compound. At least 26 people were killed and 42 were wounded, the Ministry of Interior said. Ghani, who was inside the compound, at least a half-mile from the blast, was unhurt.

But on Tuesday, the president risked a 35-mile trip from the capital to neighboring Parwan province for a rally inside a police training compound. And there, just as the rally was beginning, the Taliban made good on repeated vows to attack anything connected with the election, scheduled in less than two weeks.

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan — Fearing Taliban threats, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has mostly campaigned for reelection via Skype, reaching voters outside Kabul through “virtual rallies.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the 11:40 a.m. attack, and for a second suicide bombing in Kabul just over an hour later that killed 22 people and wounded 38, the Interior Ministry said.

With the twin attacks, the Taliban delivered on its warnings that President Trump’s Sept. 9 cancellation of peace talks with the group would trigger an escalation of violence against the US-backed government.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said the attacks targeted Afghan security forces.

Mujahid said the Taliban had warned Afghans not to attend campaign rallies or other election events, calling them “military targets” because they are protected by security forces. If civilians are killed or wounded at such gatherings, he said, they are responsible for putting themselves in harm’s way.

“We carried out this attack while a fake election rally was ongoing,” Mujahid said in a WhatsApp message.

The election had been eclipsed by the peace talks, which had excluded Ghani’s government. But the collapse of the negotiations was seen as a victory for him, clearing the way for campaigning to begin in earnest.

Ghani blamed the collapse on precisely the type of attacks undertaken by the Taliban on Tuesday.

“The Taliban are the main enemy of our republic system,” he said on his presidential Twitter account. “The Taliban once again have proved that they are not interested in peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Ghani added that the election will proceed as scheduled Sept. 28 “so that the people can decide on their political future.”

The Kabul attack took place near the site of a suicide bomb blast on Sept. 5 that killed 12 people, including one American and one Romanian soldier. Trump cited that attack as one reason he had decided to end the peace negotiations.

Most of the 26 dead in the Parwan attack were civilians, provincial health officials said.

A video posted on social media appeared to show grieving men searching the wards of the provincial hospital for relatives killed or wounded in the bombing. At least one man lay dead on the floor, and other bodies were covered by sheets or blankets.

The authenticity of that video and others on social media could not be immediately verified.

Another social media video appeared to show a pickup truck with its rear bed loaded with corpses from the Parwan attack. Women and children were among those killed, said Dr. Abdul Qasum Sangin, director of the Parwan provincial hospital.

Well before the peace talks were suspended, Ghani’s first vice presidential running mate, Amrullah Saleh, narrowly escaped a complex attack that included a car bomb and a half-dozen suicide bombers who penetrated his political headquarters in Kabul in July.

Saleh attended the Parwan rally with Ghani but was not harmed, a member of his staff said.

The two attacks Tuesday came as Afghan security forces made final preparations to secure more than 5,300 voting sites for the Sept. 28 election, with 400 to 500 closed at the moment for security reasons. Parliamentary elections last year and the presidential election in 2014 were marred by violence and by allegations of corruption and incompetence.

“We are concerned about the security situation and that is the biggest issue,” Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s election commission, said as campaigning began to pick up last week. “We are in touch with Afghan security forces and they are committed to providing election security.”

Security forces are also responsible for protecting the 18 candidates on the ballot and their staffs, although several candidates have said they dropped out of the race.