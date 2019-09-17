“The results here are less good for him than in April; and in April he didn’t make a government,” said Simon Davies, a pollster and political consultant for Number 10 Strategies. “Whichever way you look at it -- if the exit polls are right -- Bibi is not in a great position. Bibi is a consummate politician, though, and you’d never put it past him to get out of any situation.”

Their parties are running neck and neck, the exit polls indicated. Netanyahu’s onetime ally-turned-nemesis, former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, appears to be positioned to be kingmaker if the real numbers mirror the exit polls. While the exit surveys suggest Netanyahu stumbled in this election, having failed to muster a decisive victory after a hard-fought campaign, it is too early to say Gantz won.

Exit polls show Israel’s election producing a dramatic deadlock, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor former military chief Benny Gantz able to easily form a government.

Bet Future

Netanyahu engineered Tuesday’s ballot and bet his political future on a more favorable outcome after failing to form a government following the April 9 election. An inability to win a decisive victory this time round would thrust Israel into further political turmoil and drag out policy paralysis at a time when diplomatic and regional security challenges are mounting.

It would also complicate his efforts to head off a possible indictment on corruption charges.

The exit polls show a close race between competing blocs aligned with the prime minister’s nationalist Likud, and the centrist Blue and White. They also show a surge in support for Liberman, whose refusal to join the prime minister’s cabinet after the April 9 election over ultra-Orthodox military draft privileges led to the breakdown of coalition talks and the revote.

Bad Timing

Netanyahu’s uncertain prospects come at a bad time for him personally, and for his plans to quash Iranian and Palestinian ambitions.

Staying in power could be crucial to the Israeli leader’s efforts to stay out of court -- and possibly jail. Netanyahu entered the race badly weakened by what he says are baseless graft allegations cooked up by left-wing opponents, and before coalition talks broke down in May, he was promoting new legislation that would grant him immunity from prosecution as long as he’s in office.

He’s accused of accepting about $200,000 in gifts from wealthy friends and trying to win sympathetic press coverage by shaping rules to benefit media moguls.

The political uncertainty dovetails with renewed confrontations with Iran and its proxies in Syria, Lebanon and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, and serious questions over the fate of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan.

After final results are in, President Reuven Rivlin will consult with the various parties to see who they recommend be tapped to form the next government.