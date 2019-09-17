The comments by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared to rule out a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations next week. ‘‘All the officials in the Islamic Republic unanimously believe that there will be no negotiations at any level with the United States,’’ Khamenei said, according to remarks published on his website.

ISTANBUL — Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday ruled out direct negotiations with the United States, a day after President Trump stopped short of directly blaming Iran for a major attack on Saudi Arabian oil installations, allaying, at least for the moment, fears of a military conflict between the two countries.

He said that if the United States returns to the nuclear deal that Tehran struck with world powers, then it could take part in negotiations with Iran along with the agreement’s other signatories.

Khamenei’s comments came after officials in Washington and Riyadh spent the day analyzing satellite photos and other intelligence they said indicates that Iranian weapons were used in the assault Saturday on the Saudi Aramco facilities.

But they presented no new information that would conclusively show that Iran directed or launched the attacks on multiple installations, which Saudi officials said led to a 50 percent reduction in oil production.

US officials rejected claims by Houthi rebels in Yemen, who receive Iranian support, that they had launched the strikes Saturday.

The officials described the attacks as more sophisticated and powerful than anything the rebels could accomplish on their own.

But neither Trump nor Saudi leaders would say unequivocally that Iran was responsible.

‘‘It’s looking that way,’’ Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, during a meeting with Bahrain’s crown prince. ‘‘As soon as we find out definitively, we’ll let you know.’’

Trump’s reluctance to assign blame appeared to reflect his long-standing desire to keep the United States out of wars, despite his tweet Sunday that the United States was ‘‘locked and loaded depending on verification.’’

Trump did not rule out a military response but made clear that the Saudis would take the lead — and pay the bill.

For their part, Saudi officials affirmed that Iranian weapons were used in the attack but also stopped short of singling out Iran in statements that appeared to reflect fears across the Persian Gulf of a wider and more violent conflagration.

Colonel Turki al-Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said initial investigations into the strikes on the oil facilities found that ‘‘these weapons are Iranian weapons.’’ He added that the attacks ‘‘did not originate in Yemeni territory as claimed by the Houthi militias.’’

Malki said investigators were continuing to determine the origin of the attacks and that the final results, including a display of weapons remnants, would be publicly shared ‘‘soon.’’

A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement released later Monday said the kingdom was inviting United Nations and international experts ‘‘to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations.’’

General Joseph Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday in London that the United States has provided forensic support to the Saudis and would give them ‘‘time to conduct an assessment and make an announcement as to what they think happened.’’