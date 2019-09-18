The students were sleeping in a dormitory attached to a mosque when an electrical issue is thought to have sparked the fire, according to a police spokesman.

Flames swept a boarding school early Wednesday in the West African country of Liberia, killing at least 28 children and trapping others in the rubble.

Officers were still searching for the missing by midday in Paynesville City, a suburb of the Liberian capital, Monrovia, as Red Cross ambulances rushed to treat the injured.

The victims are believed to be boys between 10 and 20.

Gaylor Mulbah, who lives next door to the school, said he woke Wednesday morning to the noise of chaos.

‘‘I came outside thinking there were armed robbers,’’ he said, ‘‘but everything was blazing. People were running, screaming, calling for help.’’

Mulbah, a teacher at another school, said that he tried to get to the boys but that the heat was too intense to go near the building.

Steel security bars blocked the windows.

It is unclear exactly how many students lived in the dormitory, but authorities said

few were able to escape the inferno.

washington post