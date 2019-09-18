HONG KONG — An annual fireworks display in Hong Kong marking China’s National Day on Oct. 1 was called off Wednesday as prodemocracy protests show no sign of ending.

The city issued a terse statement saying the show over its famed Victoria Harbor had been canceled ‘‘in view of the latest situation and having regard to public safety.’’

Major protests are expected on Oct. 1, which will be the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party-governed People’s Republic of China.