PARIS — Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine.

Organizers are holding test runs this week on one white, oval-shaped, electric hydrofoil boat that resembles a tiny space shuttle gliding past Paris monuments.

The boats can fit four passengers, and if they get approved, can be ordered on an app. Their designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.