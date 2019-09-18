Despite Pompeo’s statement, President Trump pushed back against another US military entanglement in the Middle East, speaking only of unspecified new sanctions on Iran.

Pompeo’s words were the strongest so far from any US official regarding the attack Saturday in Saudi Arabia, which severely impaired production at the leading oil exporter and raised fears that tensions between Iran and the United States could escalate into a new war.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran on Wednesday of having carried out an “act of war” with aerial strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia last weekend, and he said the United States was working to build a coalition to deter further attacks.

Asked about a possible US attack on Iran, Trump told reporters in Los Angeles: “There are many options. There’s the ultimate option and there are options a lot less than that.”

In Saudi Arabia, military officials displayed what they described as physical evidence that Iran had been responsible for the attack, but did not specify how they intended to respond or what they expected from their US allies.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition for more than four years, have said they were responsible for the attack. Iran, a strong ally of the Houthis, has denied any responsibility. US and Saudi officials have said the Houthis had neither the sophistication nor the weapons to have carried it out.

“This was an Iranian attack,” Pompeo said. “We were blessed there were no Americans killed in this attack, but anytime you have an act of war of this nature, there’s always a risk that could happen.”

Pompeo spoke to reporters at the end of a flight to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the country, to discuss the intelligence on the attack and actions. Pompeo also planned to visit the United Arab Emirates on this emergency trip before returning to Washington.

“That’s my mission here, is to work with our partners in the region,” he said. “We will be working with our European partners as well.”

“We’re working to build out a coalition to develop a plan to deter them,” Pompeo added.

He dismissed the claim by the Houthis that they had attacked the oil facilities. “The intelligence community has high confidence that these were not weapons that would have been in the possession of the Houthis,” Pompeo said. “As for how we know, the equipment used is unknown to be in the Houthis’ arsenal.”

Earlier at a news conference in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, the Saudi Defense Ministry showed what it described as debris from the attack site and videos that appeared to be from surveillance cameras on the ground.

“This attack was launched from the north and was unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” said Colonel Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the ministry.

He said Saudi officials were still trying to determine exactly where the strikes originated.

In Iran, state media reported Wednesday that US obstruction might force President Hassan Rouhani to miss the annual UN General Assembly next week in New York City.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency reported that an Iranian advance team had been unable to go to New York to prepare for the meeting because the United States had not granted visas. As a result, it said, Rouhani and his delegation might not attend the gathering, which runs from Tuesday through the following Monday.

The attack Saturday, which Saudi officials said involved some two dozen drones and cruise missiles, temporarily cut Saudi oil processing in half, shaking global markets and worsening the tensions between the US and Iran that have prevailed since Trump took office.

Trump has already imposed punishing economic sanctions on Iran and some of its top officials, in what the administration has described as a “maximum pressure” campaign to force Iran to negotiate new limits on its nuclear program and stop its sponsorship of militant groups across the Middle East.

On Wednesday morning, he wrote on Twitter that he had told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran.” It was not immediately clear how extensive the latest round of penalties would be, but Trump later said details would be released within 48 hours.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran responded to the announcement on Twitter, writing that Trump was “escalating US economic war on Iranians.”

Iran and the Houthis have described the airstrike on Saudi Arabia as retaliation for the extensive bombing by the Saudis that has killed thousands of people in Yemen.

US and Saudi officials have said that the weekend attack clearly used Iranian weapons. The Americans have also said that evidence that has not been made public points to a strike launched from Iran, to the north, not from Yemen, to the south.

“This attack did not originate from Yemen, despite Iran’s best effort to make it appear so,” said al-Maliki, the Saudi spokesman.

He also said that 18 drones hit one site and four cruise missiles hit another, and that three missiles fell short.

It was not clear how the evidence shown by the Saudis indicated that the attack came from the north or did not come from Yemen. Nor did the Saudis make it clear whether they were saying that Iran had the kind of indirect involvement, through supplying munitions and training, that it has had in previous Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, or something more direct, like Iranian personnel taking part or the attack’s having been launched from Iran.