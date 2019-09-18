KABUL — Militants in

Afghanistan attempted to storm a government office in an eastern provincial capital Wednesday, with a suicide bombing sparking a running gun battle with security forces, Afghan officials said.

The attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, came a day after the Taliban launched two separate suicide attacks — one targeting President Ashraf Ghani’s election rally in a northern province and another in the heart of the Afghan capital. Those attacks killed at least 48 people, in the deadliest single day since a peace agreement with Taliban insurgents was declared dead.