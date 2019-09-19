BEIJING — China’s foreign ministry on Thursday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of making irresponsible remarks about prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong, one day after she welcomed activists from the city to the US Capitol.
Spokesman Geng Shuang said Pelosi and other American lawmakers had confused right and wrong by engaging with what he termed Hong Kong separatists.
‘‘We urge the US to stop bolstering radical violent forces in Hong Kong that advocate Hong Kong independence, and stop intensifying words and actions that undermine the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong,’’ he said.
Hong Kong leder Carrie Lam had announced earlier that the government would create a platform for dialogue in a bid to end the protests demanding democracy that have riven Hong Kong all summer.
Pelosi was joined by Republican lawmakers at a news conference Wednesday with democracy activists including Joshua Wong and pop singer Denise Ho.
She sided with their demand for fully democratic elections and thanked them for ‘‘challenging the conscience’’ of the Chinese government and the world.
