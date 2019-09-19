The Ministry of Interior said the car bomb in the southern Zabul province also wounded 66 people. The Taliban said in a statement it was targeting an intelligence headquarters near the hospital.

A Taliban suicide bomber struck a hospital in southern Afghanistan and left more than 15 dead, while in the country’s east, a US airstrike killed nine civilians, according to US and Afghan officials.

KABUL — Violence in Afghanistan killed at least 24 civilians Thursday as the country prepares for presidential elections following the collapse of peace talks earlier this month.

The blast follows a Taliban attack Wednesday that hit an office issuing voter identification cards and a bombing the day before at a campaign rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The US airstrike was conducted in Nangahar province early Thursday morning and was targeting Islamic State group fighters, according to Colonel William Leggett, a US military spokesman in Kabul.

Leggett said the strike is under investigation and US forces are working with local officials to ‘‘determine whether there was collateral damage.’’

‘‘We are fighting in a complex environment against those who intentionally kill and hide behind civilians,’’ Leggett said in a statement.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the Nangahar provincial governor said the strike hit farmers working in the fields and the death toll is expected to rise.

But later in the day, Nangahar Governor Shahmahmood Miakhel disputed the reports of civilian casualties. He said all those killed were militants.

The United States is conducting operations against the local branch of the Islamic State in addition to fighting against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Islamic State has significantly fewer forces than the Taliban and in many parts of the country they fight each other, but US officials see the Islamic State as the greater terrorist threat.

Many in Afghanistan feared new waves of violence after the collapse in peace talks earlier this month coupled with preparations for presidential elections on Sept. 28.

Both US and Taliban forces pledged to step up attacks after President Trump abruptly declared the talks ‘‘dead’’ after more than a year of negotiations. The Taliban have also repeatedly pledged to derail a vote they described as a ‘‘fake presidential election,’’ warning civilians to stay away from election-related offices and events.

If violence escalates, many fear extremely low turnout that could undermine the election’s legitimacy. Security concerns have delayed the election twice, and the government announced that some 2,500 out of 7,400 polling stations will be closed on Election Day. Most of the closed sites are in provinces where insurgents are active. The Taliban is estimated to control or influence nearly half of Afghanistan’s 400 districts, most of them rural.

In a statement condemning the violence Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban to ‘‘demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace rather than continue the violence and destruction that causes such inordinate harm to the Afghan people and the future of their country.’’

Separately, Pompeo announced in a statement Thursday that the US government was taking a series of steps in response to corruption in Afghanistan. Pompeo said the United States would withhold about $100 million from a large energy infrastructure project but would continue to support the project by other means. ‘‘We expect the Afghan government to demonstrate a clear commitment to fight corruption, to serve the Afghan people, and to maintain their trust,’’ Pompeo said. The secretary of state also added that the United States would withhold $60 million due to transparency concerns regarding the Afghan national procurement authority and would cease funding the Afghan monitoring and evaluation committee at the end of the calendar year.