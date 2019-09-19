But that carefully calibrated image suffered a major blow this week when photos and a video emerged of the prime minister dressing up as racist caricatures in the early 1990s and in 2001.

Trudeau has long cast himself as a glittering spokesman for the world’s beleaguered liberals, standing up to President Trump, supporting gender and Indigenous rights, welcoming immigrants, and fighting climate change and racism.

Revelations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has dressed up in brownface and blackface on multiple occasions have rocked his re-election campaign, reinforcing a narrative that has dogged him throughout his political career: that he isn’t really who he portrays himself to be.

One showed him at an “Arabian Nights” party, costumed as Aladdin in brownface makeup and a turban, his arms wrapped around a woman. The picture was taken while Trudeau was 29 and teaching at a school in Vancouver, British Columbia.

While apologizing for that image at an appearance on Wednesday night, Trudeau also admitted to dressing up in blackface while performing “Day-O,” the Jamaican folk song, in high school.

On Thursday morning, more damaging material surfaced. Trudeau’s campaign spokeswoman, Zita Astravas, confirmed that a video posted by GlobalNews, a Canada-based news organization, showed the prime minister in the early 1990s dressed in blackface and an Afro wig. In the video, he is waving his hands around and sticking out his tongue.

And the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. posted another photo from the 2001 “Arabian Nights” party. In it, Trudeau, again in brownface and wearing a turban, has his arms around two Sikh men.

The new disclosures come only a few months after Trudeau’s former justice minister and attorney general, an Indigenous woman, accused him of bullying her while pressing her to settle corruption charges against a major Quebec engineering company. When she didn’t comply, she accused him of demoting her.

“Justin Trudeau has carefully crafted an image of what Canadians aspire to: hope, openness to the world, and youth,” said Jean-Marc Léger, chief executive of Léger, a leading polling company in Montreal. “The blackface episode shatters that perfect image and casts questions on his authenticity.”

Nevertheless, he said, Canadians were a “forgiving people” and predicted that Trudeau, who on Wednesday night apologized repeatedly for behavior that had taken place nearly two decades ago, could still recover.

“This is something I shouldn’t have done many years ago,” Trudeau said Wednesday. “It was something that I didn’t think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do, and I am deeply sorry.”

On Thursday, Trudeau said he did not disclose the blackface incident caught on the video because he did not remember the episode, saying that his life of privilege came “with a massive blindspot.”

“I didn’t want to talk about it with anyone because I’m not that person anymore,” he added.

Nik Nanos, the founder of Nanos Research, an Ottawa polling firm, said that finding a way back, while not impossible, will be very difficult for Trudeau and his Liberal Party.

“This is about as bad news as you can get in a campaign,” he said. “The Liberals have to find a way to change the channel.”

Nanos said that even before this week’s news, support for the Conservative Party, Trudeau’s principal opponent, began inching upward after Conservatives ran attack ads suggesting the prime minister was “not as advertised.”

“The Justin Trudeau revelation is a validation of the Conservative attack,” Nanos said.

”Right now the election is about Justin Trudeau,” Nanos added. “And in my experience, the person an election is about loses.”

Lori Turnbull, a professor of political science at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said, “Most people, even people who hate Trudeau, are not going to look at this and say ‘Justin Trudeau is an absolute racist.’ But people are going to look at this and ask, ‘Is this a serious person?’ And that’s a bigger problem for him.”

In many ways Trudeau has a strong hand as the Oct. 21 national election approaches. Canada’s economy is vibrant, with unemployment at historic lows. His move to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees was widely acclaimed and his government introduced several pioneering policies, including legalizing recreational marijuana and assisted dying.

Women make up nearly half of his Cabinet. It also includes four Sikhs and a Somali-born immigration minister, reflecting the multiculturalism and inclusiveness on which Canada prides itself.

But in Canada, he is a deeply polarizing figure. Some, especially in the western parts of the country, have long seen him as too showy and sanctimonious, an elitist do-gooder who was never up to the job.

Others see him as a powerful symbol of a humanistic country who, in the era of Trump, helped a middle-level country punch above its weight globally.

He has been taken to task for seeming inconsistencies in his policies, as well as in his image. For example, even as he proposed a national carbon tax — following through on his promises to fight climate change — he used $4.5 billion in government money to buy an oil pipeline, which he said would be good for the Canadian economy.

“Everything the prime minister does is a calculation about his image,” said Nicola Di Iorio, who recently stepped down as a Liberal member of parliament of a multicultural district in Montreal. “There are too many gimmicks.”