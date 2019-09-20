From small island nations such as Kiribati to war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, from small towns in Africa to major European capitals, and across the United States, young people worried about the future that awaits them left behind their classrooms to collectively demand that governments act with more urgency to wean the world off fossil fuels and rapidly cut carbon dioxide emissions.

NEW YORK — In one of the largest youth-led demonstrations in history, millions of people from Manhattan to Mumbai took to the streets around the globe on Friday, their chants, speeches, and homemade signs delivering the same stern message to world leaders: Do more to combat climate change. And do it faster.

‘‘Oceans are rising and so are we,’’ read the sign that 13-year-old Martha Lickman carried through London.

‘‘Whose future? Our future!’’ shouted students from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md., as they made their way to protest outside the US Capitol.

‘‘I hope the politicians hear us. They don’t really seem to be doing anything,’’ said Albe Gils, 18, who skipped high school to join the crowds of protesters in front of Copenhagen’s copper-towered city hall.

Despite a monumental turnout that stretched across every continent, it remains unclear whether the high-profile demonstrations can fundamentally alter the global forces contributing to climate change and compel elected leaders to make the difficult choices necessary to halt the world’s warming. But transformative change is precisely what those behind Friday’s marches have demanded — including a swift shift away from fossil fuels toward clean energy, halting deforestation, protecting the world’s oceans, and embracing more sustainable agriculture.

Friday’s far-reaching strikes, which spanned more than 150 countries, come three days before world leaders are set to gather at the United Nations on Monday for a much-anticipated climate summit. UN Secretary General António Guterres has insisted that countries bring with them promises of meaningful action such as vowing to reach net zero emissions by 2050, cutting fossil fuel subsidies, and ceasing construction of coal-fired power plants.

The summit will offer a key test of whether the world’s nations, which came together to sign the Paris climate accord in 2015 — which President Trump withdrew the US from in 2017 — can actually muster the resolve to scale back carbon emissions as rapidly as scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

On Friday, the resolve of millions of young people around the world was hardly in doubt.

A growing amount of research suggests that young voters in democracies are increasingly frustrated with political processes, which they feel have failed to address their concerns, most notably climate change.

‘‘I have the feeling that politicians are often just [focusing on] the next vote,’’ said 25-year-old student Jakob Lochner, who was attending the protest in Berlin on Friday. ‘‘If you look around, there are so many people on the street; there is kind of a social tipping point.’’

In Australia, where hundreds of thousands rallied in Melbourne, Sydney, and other cities, the impact of inaction on climate change and environmental degradation has made young people lose ‘‘faith in our leaders and decision-makers,’’ according to a UNICEF report this year. Researchers examining the same phenomenon in Europe reached similar conclusions. Almost half of all young European respondents said in a recent survey that they had no trust at all in politics.

That frustration was palpable Friday among the young protesters, who are part of a generation that has become increasingly vocal in their demands that leaders take climate change more seriously — and act more swiftly. The demonstrations came more than six months after hundreds of thousands of students staged a similar coordinated effort to demand urgent action on climate change, and the latest iteration was just as fervent.

In London, tens of thousands marched past 10 Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament, some holding aloft signs that read ‘‘Winter is NOT coming’’ and ‘‘I’m taking time out of my lessons to teach you.’’

‘‘We’re doing our bit, eating less meat, using less plastic,’’ said Lickman, the 13-year-old demonstrator. ‘‘But it’s still on the government to do something.’’

Protesters in climate-conscious Germany held more than 500 events to mark the global climate strike on Friday, including a large demonstration at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. The demonstrations in Germany come as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government faces increasing public pressure to take bold climate action following heat waves and protests dubbed Fridays for Future throughout the country.

As the demonstration swelled, drawing citizens of all ages, Merkel announced a wide-ranging package aimed at getting Germany back on track to meet its climate targets. Berlin has pledged to cut its emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030. The package includes more than $60 billion in investment in areas such as trains, electric vehicles, and subsidies for green buildings, according to German media.

In Moscow, Arshak Makichyan, a 24-year-old violinist, staged a one-man protest after the government rejected his application to hold a group demonstration, the BBC reported. Russia, which has been hit hard by climate change, ranks as the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, the United States, and India.

In Brussels, the young and not-so-young protested with signs in English, French, and Dutch.

‘‘I am here because we want adults to act,’’ said Caroline Muller, 13, who has protested in the past. ‘‘It is time to do something.’’

Among the largest, most high-profile protests Friday was the one in New York, led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired the protest movement with her solitary school strikes outside her country’s parliament beginning last summer.