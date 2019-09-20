fb-pixel
Protesters marched from Brussels-North Station with placards as they took part in a Global Climate Strike demonstration in Brussels, Belgium. Jack Taylor/Getty Images
School children lie on the grass in Wakiso, Uganda. SAAC KASAMANI/AFP/Getty Images
A young participant protests during a nationwide climate change action day in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Climate protesters demonstrated in London. Frank Augstein/Associated Press
A protester held a sign depicting Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
Climate activists blocked road traffic for the Jannowitz Bridge in Berlin with hundreds of plastic cordons. AXEL SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
An activist held up a poster depicting Jakarta's air quality during a climate change rally in Jakarta, Indonesia.Achmad Ibrahim/Associated Press
A child walked past activists gathered for a climate rally at the University of the Philippines' campus in Manila. TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters stood on blocks of ice while standing under gallows during the demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
People attended the demonstration in Berlin during a protest for climate. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
A child held a placard depicting a giraffe during a climate strike rally in Hong Kong's Central district.PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images
People attended a protest in Sydney, Australia. PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images