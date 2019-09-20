BEIJING — In its contest with the United States for influence in the Pacific, China is quickly gaining momentum.

For the second time this week, a Pacific island nation has decided to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing, severing ties with Taiwan, a close US ally. The move by the nation, Kiribati, on Friday came despite intense lobbying by American officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited the South Pacific only a month ago.

Though small and sparsely populated, Kiribati and the other nation to switch sides, the Solomon Islands, lie in strategic waters that the United States and its allies have dominated since the end of World War II. Now they have become attractive targets for China’s rising geopolitical ambitions, economically and militarily, under the country’s leader, Xi Jinping.