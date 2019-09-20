BEIJING — In its contest with the United States for influence in the Pacific, China is quickly gaining momentum.
For the second time this week, a Pacific island nation has decided to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing, severing ties with Taiwan, a close US ally. The move by the nation, Kiribati, on Friday came despite intense lobbying by American officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited the South Pacific only a month ago.
Though small and sparsely populated, Kiribati and the other nation to switch sides, the Solomon Islands, lie in strategic waters that the United States and its allies have dominated since the end of World War II. Now they have become attractive targets for China’s rising geopolitical ambitions, economically and militarily, under the country’s leader, Xi Jinping.
The developments have added to fears about China’s domineering presence in the Pacific. Chinese investments in logging in the Solomon Islands, for example, are already threatening to exhaust that country’s once pristine rainforests.
Kiribati, an archipelago straddling the Equator, and the larger Solomon Islands both appear to have been lured by the promise of greater economic investment that, apparently, the United States and Taiwan can no longer be sure to match.
The immediate loser of the diplomatic reshuffling this week was Taiwan’s current government. As of Friday, the democratic, self-governing island was recognized as an independent nation by only 14 countries and the Vatican. China’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite having never controlled it.
“China’s suppression of Taiwan in the international arena cannot change the indisputable fact of Taiwan’s existence, nor can it coerce the Taiwanese people into abandoning their democratic and free way of life,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Friday, which criticized Kiribati and Beijing with equal intensity.