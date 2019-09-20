ISTANBUL — Two reporters for the Bloomberg news agency appeared in court Friday accused of trying to undermine Turkey’s economic stability with a story they wrote on last year’s currency crisis.

Istanbul-based reporters Kerim Karakaya and Fercan Yalinkilic face up to five years in prison if convicted over the August 2018 article.

Thirty-six other defendants, including prominent economist Mustafa Sonmez and journalist Sedef Kabas, are also on trial over their social media comments on Turkey’s economy and banks.