A series of audacious videos posted by a former government contractor on his Facebook page have blown open the clandestine world of the Egyptian army and riveted Egyptians and the broader Arab world.

But few Egyptians expected to see President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi, his wife, and top army generals named as the alleged culprits.

CAIRO — In a military-led regime where official corruption is an open secret, the allegations of graft seemed normal, even expected: Millions of taxpayer dollars stolen to build a luxury hotel and a seaside palace, among other projects.

On Friday night, those corruption allegations, which Sissi has strongly denied committing, triggered small protests in Cairo and other Egyptian cities that lasted into the early morning hours of Saturday. Egyptian security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters.

‘‘Rise up, fear not, el-Sissi must go,’’ some protesters chanted.

At least 45 people were arrested across the country, said the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, a local human rights group.

‘‘This is a very important development because this was the first such protest against the rule of el-Sissi,’’ political scientist Mustafa Kamel el-Sayed of Cairo University told the Associated Press. He said it ‘‘could lead to more protests in the future.’’

In the videos, property developer and movie actor Mohamed Ali provides explicit details of the alleged graft that included the construction of a 7-star hotel in a non-tourist area to benefit a military general and close Sissi friend, as well as building an unnecessary presidential palace at a north Egyptian resort. The 45-year-old Ali ostracizes Sissi and his generals for their lavish living, as poverty deepens in the Arab world’s most populous country.

Whistle-blowers are so rare in a nation where critics disappear into prisons and endure torture that millions have watched the videos shared widely on social media sites. The allegations are the central topics of conversations at dinner parties, cafes, and social clubs across Cairo.

‘‘After all this, you say that we are very poor and we have to starve,’’ said Ali in one video, uploaded after he fled to Spain. ‘‘Do you starve? You waste billions. Your men waste millions and millions.’’

The videos have rattled the Sissi government, a rare occurrence since the authoritarian leader engineered a 2013 coup, when he was Egypt’s top military general, to oust the elected government. The fact that Ali was once a regime insider has given his videos more credibility unlike any criticism of the regime since Sissi came to power.

‘‘Corruption is something a lot of Egyptians take for granted,’’ said H.A. Hellyer, senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London. ‘‘But there is a difference when such openly blatant videos come out, no holds barred, especially from someone who was clearly not originally opposed to the authorities.’’

Last weekend, at a youth forum, Sissi took the unusual step of publicly rebutting for the first time Ali’s allegations while strongly defending the military and declaring that he did not tolerate corruption. The regime is also pushing back hard using state-controlled media and supporters to deflect any damage to el-Sissi’s image.

‘‘What was mentioned in recent videos are lies and slander,’’ said Sissi. ‘‘I say to every mother and every man who has trust in me: Your son is honest, trustworthy, and loyal.’’

The accusations of corruption come as Sissi — reportedly dubbed by President Trump as his ‘‘favorite dictator’’ — is facing criticism for spending billions of public funds for large infrastructure projects, such as a new capital and extending the Suez Canal. The funds, critics say, could be used to alleviate the nation’s high levels of poverty and unemployment at a time when many Egyptians are feeling economic pain from International Monetary Fund-imposed austerity measures.

Ali’s videos have transformed him into one of the most well-known public personalities in Egypt today. More than 1.7 million viewers watched his first video on Sept. 2 on his Facebook page. Egyptians eagerly await his next dispatch, which has occurred nearly every day.

In cartoons and memes, Ali is often battling el-Sissi. A hashtag #ThatsEnoughSisi immediately went viral hours after Ali urged last week that it be used to call for the president to step down. He also called upon protesters to stage street protests on Friday.

‘‘His videos and his allegations have served a huge blow to el-Sissi’s reputation in the streets,’’ said Amr Magdi, a Middle East and North Africa researcher for Human Rights Watch. ‘‘They have reached parts of society that are not regularly politically active, not much interested in politics. That’s what’s frightening the government, that’s what’s frightening Sissi.’’

On Thursday evening and into Friday, the regime deployed armored vehicles and trucks filled with police in riot gear near Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, taking Ali’s calls for protest seriously. Facebook and other social media were a driving force that mobilized hundreds of thousands of Egyptians in 2011 to descend on Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the 2011 Arab Spring revolution that toppled President Hosni Mubarak.

From the moment el-Sissi took office in 2014, a year after overthrowing Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, efforts were underway to prevent another populist uprising.

Tens of thousands of political opponents and critics have been jailed. Hundreds of websites deemed critical of the regimes have been blocked, including nearly all forms of independent media. Any form of dissent is quickly silenced in what critics describe as the most authoritarian regime in Egypt’s modern history.

Under el-Sissi, the military has gained even more power and control over the country’s economy. The army owns gas stations, hotels, farms, private schools, even sells pasta and baby formula. Its budget is secret and there is a lack of civilian oversight over the army’s businesses and budget, according to anti-corruption groups.