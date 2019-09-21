Greek police said Saturday they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847 from Athens, which was a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American. A 65-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday on Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany. The flight was commandeered shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985. It originated in Cairo and had San Diego set as a final destination, with stops scheduled in Athens, Rome, Boston, and Los Angeles. The hijackers shot and killed US Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members during an ordeal that included stops in Beirut and Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days. The suspect was in custody on the Greek island of Syros but was set to be transferred to a high security prison in Athens for extradition proceedings, a police spokeswoman said. She said the suspect was a Lebanese citizen. Police refused to release the suspect’s name. In Beirut, the Foreign Ministry said the man is a Lebanese journalist called Mohammed Saleh.

Hurricane Lorena spared the resort-studded twin cities of Los Cabos a direct hit, instead heading up the east coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Saturday prompting new warnings and watches in that coastal area. The US National Hurricane Center said Lorena was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and its center was about 55 miles north-northwest of La Paz, Mexico. It was heading to the northwest on a forecast track parallel to the coast through the Sea of Cortez. It was expected to approach the northwestern coast of mainland Mexico Sunday. A hurricane warning was in effect for the east coast of the Baja California peninsula from Santa Rosalia to Los Barriles and on mainland Mexico from Altata to Bahia, the hurricane center said. In the Atlantic, meanwhile, Hurricane Jerry became a tropical storm and was forecast to pass ‘‘well north’’ of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, but heavy rainfall remained possible on the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

DAMASCUS

Drone with bombs captured by Syria

Syrian authorities captured and dismantled Saturday a drone rigged with cluster bombs near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, state news agency SANA said.

SANA gave no further details about the drone but posted

several photos of the aerial vehicle. Israel frequently conducts airstrikes and missile attacks inside Syria but rarely confirms them. Israel says it targets mostly bases of

Iranian forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said it was not clear if Syrian troops or Hezbollah had downed the drone. Hezbollah has members in different

parts of Syria where they are fighting on the side of President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The incident came two days after another drone was destroyed over Aqraba, a suburb of the capital, Damascus. That’s the same suburb where an Israeli airstrike killed two Hezbollah operatives last month. No one has claimed responsibility for either of the drones.