But they steadfastly refused, doubting that they would benefit from any bonanza.

The islanders were told their move was necessary to help achieve China’s plan for turning a downtrodden patch of Central America into a global trade hub and manufacturing powerhouse.

ISLA PERICO, El Salvador — The offer was befuddling: A little over a year ago, families living on Isla Perico, a speck of an island in a destitute corner of El Salvador, were offered $7,000 each to pack up and move to the mainland.

“Where would we go?” said Mercedes Hernández, cradling a 1-year-old baby. “We have a life here.”

Advertisement

Over the months that followed, the island’s roughly 35 families would become unlikely participants in a struggle between Beijing and Washington, which wants to stop the Chinese from gaining a strategic foothold in a tiny impoverished nation on its doorstep.

US officials in El Salvador went on the offensive to thwart China’s foray, painting Beijing as an untrustworthy partner with hidden motives.

For most of the past decade, the United States watched with unease as much of Latin America was pulled into China’s orbit through a growing network of trade and loans.

As China presented itself as a partner with a vision for El Salvador’s future, President Trump may have played into China’s hands, his critics said. The Trump administration initially countered China with little beyond threats to the Central American nation and its neighbors for not doing enough to curb migration.

But then the United States took another tack: trying to turn public opinion in El Salvador against the Chinese.

US officials criticized China’s legacy in the developing world in several interviews, meetings with opinion-makers, and posts on social media. At one point, the US ambassador went as far as suggesting China could be seeking to establish a military post in the country.

Advertisement

“China’s agreements with El Salvador have been negotiated by a small group of individuals, behind closed doors and without the involvement of the public or representatives from the key sectors affected by those agreements,” said Jean Manes, the recently departed ambassador in El Salvador, who was given rare leeway to publicly criticize China’s plans.

China, she said, “advances its own agenda with little regard for the long-term economic prospects for or environmental impact on developing countries.”

The warnings from the United States, and the resistance of Isla Perico’s families, helped thwart China’s plans — at least for the time being. Measures that would have allowed China to proceed stalled in El Salvador’s legislature.

Ou Jianhong, China’s ambassador in El Salvador, declined several interview requests and the embassy did not respond to e-mailed questions. In an interview with Xinhua, China’s state news agency, Ou called Washington’s warnings “irresponsible and unfounded.”

The offer to create a special zone in El Salvador, by a Chinese state-owned company called Asia-Pacific Xuanhao, was summarized in a document called “Shared Opportunities, Shared Future.” A copy was reviewed by the New York Times.

The deal would allow China to advance its quest to establish an alternative trade route to the Panama Canal and enhance its ability to shape commerce in the region.

The special zone also would give China a valuable perch to expand its military and intelligence capabilities in Washington’s vicinity, according to US officials who have watched warily as Beijing invested in at least 60 Latin American port projects.

Advertisement

For El Salvador, the deal came with significant trade-offs, and left several unanswered questions.

The Chinese requested a 100-year lease of a 1,076-square-mile area and demanded tax exemptions for their companies that would last three decades. Details about the financing structure were not publicly disclosed, causing concern among some Salvadorans that their country risked becoming financially beholden to Beijing for generations.

But by the time the US began its campaign against the Chinese in El Salvador last summer, the United States had a lot of catching up to do.

While the Chinese were offering to build manufacturing plants, invest in renewable energy, and make El Salvador a tourist destination, Trump was calling migrants “animals,” and separating children from parents at the border.

“That attitude opens up space for China,” said Roberto Rubio, director of the National Foundation for Development, a research group in San Salvador. “If the United States threatens to cut our aid, treats our people poorly, and brings little investment, why not go with the Chinese?”

While the Trump administration has suspended aid programs to El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, Ou noted that China had signed 13 cooperation agreements on infrastructure, investment, science, technology, education, culture, and tourism.

“The cooperation with China will not in any way turn into a debt trap, but a cake for the benefit of its two peoples,” she said in the Xinhua interview.

In July 2018, El Salvador’s president, Salvador Sánchez Cerén, gave the legislature a bill that would establish the legal framework for a special economic zone encompassing 26 municipalities. It soon became clear the bill had been custom-made for the plan the Chinese had been quietly promoting.