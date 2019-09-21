While the attempt to dislodge Tom Watson was ditched after Corbyn intervened, the row laid bare divisions in the party at a time when it should be readying for an expected general election in the next few months against a Conservative government and prime minister racing to take Britain out of the European Union by the scheduled Oct. 31 Brexit date.

LONDON — Britain’s major opposition Labour Party was trying to defuse a major row Saturday after a close ally of leader Jeremy Corbyn sought to oust his deputy, a move that prompted a furious outcry from many in the party.

‘‘We are supposed to be here this week to fight Boris Johnson, to outline our positive vision for the country at a general election, and I think it’s been undermined on day one,’’ Watson told cheering supporters as he arrived in the southern England city of Brighton for the start of Labour’s annual conference.

Watson has espoused a number of viewpoints, particularly on Brexit, that angered many of Corbyn’s left-wing supporters but appealed to the Labour Party’s moderate wing.

Watson is a prominent supporter of holding a second Brexit referendum and urging Labour to campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union in any future vote.

Corbyn and many of his allies have been reluctant to take that position, partly over fears it would alienate the Labour voters who backed Brexit in the June 2016 referendum.

Labour moved recently to support a second referendum on any Brexit deal and is due to debate its position further in the coming days at its conference.

On Friday, Jon Lansman, the founder of the pro-Corbyn grass-roots Momentum group, proposed a motion for Watson’s job to be scrapped. Many lawmakers voiced opposition, and former Labour prime minister Tony Blair lambasted the move as ‘‘undemocratic, damaging, and politically dangerous.’’

Before Labour’s governing National Executive Committee was set to debate the motion Saturday, Corbyn sought to put a lid on the dispute by proposing that the body should instead carry out a review of the deputy leader’s role.

Heading into conference, Corbyn tried to put a brave face on the row and said he enjoyed working with Watson, who was elected deputy leader at the same time Corbyn took the helm of the Labour Party in September 2015.

‘‘The NEC agreed this morning that we are going to consult on the future of diversifying the deputy leadership position to reflect the diversity of our society,’’ Corbyn said.

Corbyn refused to say when he first knew about the attempt to oust Watson.

Watson told BBC radio before the proposal was ditched that the attempt to oust him was akin to ‘‘a straight sectarian attack on a broad-church party’’ and he believed his position on Brexit was behind it.

Lansman said in a tweet that he welcomed Corbyn’s proposal for a review and added that the party needs ‘‘to make sure the deputy leader role is properly accountable to the membership while also unifying the party at conference.’’

Whether Corbyn has done enough to keep the row from overshadowing the conference due to end Wednesday remains to be seen. The fissures in the party over Brexit will likely be evident, though.